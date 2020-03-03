Quantcast
George Conway maxes out donation to Joe Biden

1 hour ago

Conservative attorney George Conway, husband of Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, is celebrating Joe Biden’s stunning Super Tuesday primary wins by donating the maximum amount allowed by law to the former Vice President.

A prominent “Never Trumper,” Conway daily attacks President Donald Trump, but it does not appear he has, until tonight, indicated which Democratic candidate he would support.

Conway posted his Act Blue receipt to Twitter:


‘We are better than you’: Joe Biden taunts Donald Trump after big wins on Super Tuesday

2 mins ago

March 3, 2020

President Donald Trump went on the attack against Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) after she came in third for her home state and former Vice President Joe Biden took serious offense to it.

After it became clear that Massachusettes was coming down to Biden vs. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Trump tweeted his tired attacks against Warren.

"Elizabeth 'Pocahontas' Warren, other than Mini Mike, was the loser of the night. She didn’t even come close to winning her home state of Massachusetts. Well, now she can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer!" he said.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1235046124328755200

Bernie Sanders projected to win California — the biggest Super Tuesday state

6 mins ago

March 3, 2020

Joe Biden wins Elizabeth Warren’s home state of Massachusetts in surprise upset

36 mins ago

March 3, 2020

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) suffered a disappointing third-place finish in her home state of Massachusetts on Super Tuesday.

Results showed former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Biden was projected the winner by the Associated Press.

https://twitter.com/ZekeJMiller/status/1235049641684504576

Exit polls showed very bad results for the local candidate.

https://twitter.com/TimAlberta/status/1235044009216806914

President Donald Trump attacked Warren for the results.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1235046124328755200

