Georgia legislature shuts down as coronavirus continues to spread

On Thursday, the Georgia state legislature announced it would be shutting down until further notice, as a safety precaution against coronavirus:

Announcement: General Assembly to Suspend Legislative Session #gapol pic.twitter.com/wKvDtfkgB3 — Geoff Duncan (@GeoffDuncanGA) March 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT



This decision came almost immediately after Gov. Brian Kemp said in a press conference that he did not have immediate plans to shut down the state capitol.

Kemp is also urging state employees to work remotely where possible, and school districts to assess whether closure is necessary.

“I hope this thing is overblown, but if it’s not, we’ve got to do everything we can to protect our elderly loved ones and those who are especially at risk from dying from this disease,” said Kemp.