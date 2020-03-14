Georgia postpones 2020 Democratic Party primary over COVID-19 coronavirus: report

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has postponed the state’s 2020 Democratic Party primary due to concerns over COVID-19 coronavirus.

“Georgia elections officials will postpone the presidential primary scheduled for next week because of the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the second state forced to push back a vote in the race for the White House due to the outbreak,” the Atlantic Journal-Constitution reported Saturday. “The state rescheduled the vote previously scheduled for March 24 to May 19, the same date as a primary for a sweep of local, state and federal offices, elections officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Early voting began on March 2 and will be paused.

“Events are moving rapidly and my highest priority is protecting the health of our poll workers, their families, and the community at large,” said Raffensperger.

Over 279,000 people have already cast early votes.