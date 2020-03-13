Germany unleashes biggest post-war aid package against virus
Berlin on Friday unleashed Germany’s biggest economic help package worth at least 550 billion euros to shore up its companies, offering them “unlimited” credit to keep their businesses afloat.
“There is no upper limit to the credit offered by (state-owned development bank) KfW, that’s the most important message,” said Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.
The guarantees, the equivalent of $614 billion, were just “for starters”, said Economy Minister Peter Altmaier.
“We promised that we will not fail because of a lack of money and political will. This means that no healthy company, no job should find themselves in trouble,” he said.
“We will reload our weapons if necessary,” added Altmaier.
The ministers also signalled that Berlin has enough funds in its treasury for a long battle.
“If it lasts longer, we can go on longer,” said Scholz.
The message to companies is that: “You can be courageous, the risks will be carried by us,” he said.
The package, even in its first stage, is bigger than the 500 billion-euro help offered by the German government during the 2008 financial crisis.
Chancellor Angela Merkel had on Wednesday vowed to do what it takes to tame the coronavirus crisis, signalling she was even ready to suspend the cherished dogma of keeping Germany’s budget balanced.
“It is an extraordinary situation, we will do what’s necessary and luckily Germany is relatively robust… we will do what we can to get through this situation well, and we will see at the end of that where our budget stands,” she said, stressing that ending the virus crisis “comes first”.
– ‘Whatever it takes’ –
After six deaths and the number of infections reaching 2,369 in Germany, Merkel’s government has been ramping up its response to fight not only the virus but also the impact of the contagion.
With demand from abroad collapsing, Europe’s biggest economy’s vital export industries are particularly vulnerable.
With the crisis showing no signs of abating for now, Germany is rushing through new regulations to allow more employees forced into shorter working hours to qualify for compensation.
Merkel’s government had also already agreed to boost investments by 3.1 billion euros per year between 2021 and 2024.
The total hike in investments totalling 12.4 billion euros will be entirely funded by 2019’s budget surplus, the coalition had announced on Monday after overnight talks.
Deka Bank chief economist Ulrich Kater said Friday’s guarantee package is a “whatever it takes from the government”.
“Like how the ECB acted correctly during the eurozone crisis, the government is now doing the same in the coronacrisis,” he noted, saying that the measures to help particularly small and medium-sized companies through the crisis are “absolutely sensible”
“This is just the news that can stop the downward spiral.”
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump’s incompetence is a real problem — but decades of right-wing ideology have also made this crisis worse
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell smelled an evil liberal conspiracy on Thursday, one designed to steal away his decades of tireless work to kneecap the federal government. The Democratic-majority House had passed a large emergency bill, designed to combat the coronavirus pandemic, and McConnell was absolutely certain Democrats, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, were trying to pull one over on him.
"Unfortunately, it appears at this hour that the speaker and House Democrats instead chose to produce an ideological wish list that was not tailored closely to the circumstances," McConnell said. He accused Democrats of exploiting this situation, saying the bill addresses "various areas of policy that are barely related, if at all, to the issue before us."
Breaking Banner
Experts explain why the public panic buys when confronted with scary situations like coronavirus
Seattle residents are struggling to find toilet paper. Hand sanitizer is sold out on Amazon, Staples, CVS, Walmart, Wallgreens and other websites. This wasn't what we were told a disaster looked like.
The Washington Post recalled in the novel World War Z a virus that spreads from China. It ultimately turns half the world into zombies. The film "Contagion" shows a highly contagious disease that kills people quickly. There are scenes of fights in grocery stores as society slowly breaks down. "San Andreas" shows Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson being forced to loot a shopping center for clothes after his helicopter crashes. Everyone around him is stealing televisions and other expensive items.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s adult children targeted by merciless new ‘Grifter’ ad series that will air on Fox News
An anti-Trump conservative group is taking aim at the president's "grifter" children in a new series of television ads.
The Lincoln Project, an activist group of anti-Trump conservatives, is launching a new ad campaign ahead of the 2020 election showing how President Donald Trump's adult children are financially benefitting from their father serving in the White House, reported the Huffington Post.
A voiceover intended to sound like Ivanka Trump brags that her “daddy being president is the best thing ever” in the first ad, which was released Friday.