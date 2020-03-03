Germaphobe Trump goes batty over Mike Bloomberg licking his fingers

As with many Americans, when they get something to eat without plants and napkins, they generally lick their fingers. Barbecue eaters alone are well accustomed to the practice. But when President Donald Trump saw New York City Mike Bloomberg licking his fingers, he lost it.

“Mini Mike, don’t lick your dirty fingers. Both unsanitary and dangerous to others and yourself!” Trump exclaimed.

As the video shows, Bloomberg didn’t lick his fingers until he was finished picking the crust off the pizza.

Mini Mike, don’t lick your dirty fingers. Both unsanitary and dangerous to others and yourself! pic.twitter.com/LsKLZNeZL9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

Campaign yard signs indicated the finger-licking scene took place in a Virginia office. The slogan “finger-licking good” came from Kentucky Fried Chicken, though the band The Beastie Boys created a song in 1992 about it.

Trump is generally known as a germaphobe.