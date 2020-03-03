Quantcast
Connect with us

Germaphobe Trump goes batty over Mike Bloomberg licking his fingers

Published

36 mins ago

on

As with many Americans, when they get something to eat without plants and napkins, they generally lick their fingers. Barbecue eaters alone are well accustomed to the practice. But when President Donald Trump saw New York City Mike Bloomberg licking his fingers, he lost it.

“Mini Mike, don’t lick your dirty fingers. Both unsanitary and dangerous to others and yourself!” Trump exclaimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the video shows, Bloomberg didn’t lick his fingers until he was finished picking the crust off the pizza.

Campaign yard signs indicated the finger-licking scene took place in a Virginia office. The slogan “finger-licking good” came from Kentucky Fried Chicken, though the band The Beastie Boys created a song in 1992 about it.

Trump is generally known as a germaphobe.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Germaphobe Trump goes batty over Mike Bloomberg licking his fingers

Published

36 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

As with many Americans, when they get something to eat without plants and napkins, they generally lick their fingers. Barbecue eaters alone are well accustomed to the practice. But when President Donald Trump saw New York City Mike Bloomberg licking his fingers, he lost it.

"Mini Mike, don’t lick your dirty fingers. Both unsanitary and dangerous to others and yourself!" Trump exclaimed.

As the video shows, Bloomberg didn't lick his fingers until he was finished picking the crust off the pizza.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1234998841822216192

Campaign yard signs indicated the finger-licking scene took place in a Virginia office. The slogan "finger-licking good" came from Kentucky Fried Chicken, though the band The Beastie Boys created a song in 1992 about it.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rise of a ‘shadow political party’: How Christian nationalists worship power — and why they love Trump

Published

37 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

It’s one of the most enduring conundrums of the Donald Trump era: How is it that the Christian right, the self-appointed monitors of American morality, have come to so enthusiastically back a thrice-married chronic adulterer who lies as easily as he breathes?

Author Katherine Stewart has the answer: Because the true god these folks worship is power. In her book, “The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism,” Stewart details how she traveled around the country, getting to know the various Christian conservative figures that are whipping support for Trump and his agenda. She deems the “Christian nationalists” and demonstrates how their supposedly Christian values always come second to their endless quest for power.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Joe Biden wins Democratic primary in North Carolina: report

Published

40 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

According to MSNBC and CNN, former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Democratic primary in North Carolina.

The race was called immediately after polls closed, due to a strong showing for the former vice president in exit polls.

North Carolina was one of the more closely-watched Super Tuesday states, as polls over the last few weeks have found Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg pulling substantial numbers at various points.

The win was an important victory for Biden, who needs a wide margin throughout the South in order to pull off a strong showing on Tuesday night.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image