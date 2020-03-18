Glastonbury cancels 50th anniversary festival over virus

Beatles icon Paul McCartney and US rapper Kendrick Lamar were also set to perform on the main stage.

British artist Dua Lipa, the Manic Street Preachers band and Primal Scream were among the other confirmed performers.

All 135,000 tickets for the 50th anniversary festival went on sale in October and sold out in 34 minutes.

Organizers Emily Eavis and her father Michael Eavis said they made the decision after the British government this week recommended a raft of social distancing measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Britain has recorded 1,950 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.

“This is now our only viable option,” the Glastonbury organizers said in a statement, adding they hoped the situation will have improved by the late June date of the festival.

“But even if it has, we are no longer able to spend the next three months with thousands of crew here on the farm, helping us with the enormous job of building the infrastructure and attractions needed to welcome more than 200,000 people to a temporary city in these fields.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Photo: Glastonbury Festival AFP

© 2020 AFP