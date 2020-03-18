Glastonbury cancels 50th anniversary festival over virus
The organizers of the annual Glastonbury music festival said on Wednesday they had cancelled this year’s 50th anniversary event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020,” organizers said in a statement on Twitter, adding tickets for the 2020 event will roll over to 2021.
Pop superstar Taylor Swift had been set to headline for the first time at Britain’s best known music festival, held at a rural farm site in southwest England since 1970.
Beatles icon Paul McCartney and US rapper Kendrick Lamar were also set to perform on the main stage.
British artist Dua Lipa, the Manic Street Preachers band and Primal Scream were among the other confirmed performers.
All 135,000 tickets for the 50th anniversary festival went on sale in October and sold out in 34 minutes.
Organizers Emily Eavis and her father Michael Eavis said they made the decision after the British government this week recommended a raft of social distancing measures.
Britain has recorded 1,950 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths.
“This is now our only viable option,” the Glastonbury organizers said in a statement, adding they hoped the situation will have improved by the late June date of the festival.
“But even if it has, we are no longer able to spend the next three months with thousands of crew here on the farm, helping us with the enormous job of building the infrastructure and attractions needed to welcome more than 200,000 people to a temporary city in these fields.”
Photo: Glastonbury Festival AFP
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Scientist who helped persuade Trump to act on coronavirus now has COVID-19 symptoms
On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that Neil Ferguson, the Imperial College professor who headed up the study warning that 2.2 million people could die in the United States if harsh social distancing protocols are not adopted, has symptoms of coronavirus:
Sigh. Developed a slight dry but persistent cough yesterday and self isolated even though I felt fine. Then developed high fever at 4am today. There is a lot of COVID-19 in Westminster.
Breaking Banner
‘We could run out of devices’: Surgeon general admits US may not have enough ventilators for COVID-19
Surgeon General Jerome Adams was unable to offer assurance that U.S. hospitals would have enough ventilators and other medical equipment to handle the coming surge in coronavirus cases.
Adams appeared on NBC's "Today," where host Savannah Guthrie asked if he was confident the nation had enough necessary equipment to protect patients and health care workers from the highly contagious virus -- and he sidestepped the question.
"Great question," Adams began. "When you look at modeling, again, you've got curves that look like Italy and curves that look like South Korea. The best way not to run out of ventilators and [personal protective equipment] is to make sure you drive down demand so you don't need them. That's why we're leaning into the next 15 days."
Staying home slows the coronavirus, but what if you’re homeless?
Local, state and national leaders are recommending people take a range of actions to protect themselves from the new coronavirus. But for those without homes, many of those measures are next to impossible.
Wash your hands. Work from home. Avoid contact with others.
Greg McCormack knows the federal and statewide guidelines in place to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus. But as the executive director of an Austin nonprofit that oversees a local homeless shelter, McCormack said, it’s nearly impossible to abide by the rules.