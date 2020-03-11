‘Go take a nap, grandpa’: Internet reacts to Trump’s coronavirus address

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump addressed the nation on coronavirus, walking through emergency actions he plans to take in the coming days, including an expansion of low-interest small business loans and a 30-day partial travel ban to Europe.

Commenters on social media were largely unimpressed with the president’s performance:

He sounds like an 8 year old reading a book report in front of the class. — Alex Singer (@AlexCSinger16) March 12, 2020

So he’s abandoned the claim that it’s a hoax and is no longer claiming that he closed the borders. — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) March 12, 2020

Go take a nap, grandpa #TrumpStatement — Wisco is Currently Washing His Hands 🏴‍☠️ (@Wisco) March 12, 2020

The economy isn’t going to fight a virus. — Karoli (@Karoli) March 12, 2020

Low interest loans? It’s not a fucking liquidity crisis it’s an individuals can’t afford not to work crisis. Honestly what the fuck — feminist next door (@emrazz) March 12, 2020

Doe Trump think Europe is far far away from the UK? — Prosediva™ (@prosediva) March 12, 2020

"The virus will not have a chance against us." He's like a Marvel superhero. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) March 12, 2020

This European travel ban isn’t well thought out. Coronavirus is already here. You can come home if you can get a flight before Friday. If you get to the UK you can get to the US. None of this sounds like sound public health policy. Will US citizens be denied entry? Quarantined? — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 12, 2020

I won't believe it's a "foreign virus" until Trump marries it. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) March 12, 2020

We need to produce a USA virus that can take on and defeat the foreign virus. — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) March 12, 2020

