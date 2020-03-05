Quantcast
‘Go to Hell’: Internet trounces ‘useless’ Rand Paul for lone ‘no’ vote on emergency $8 billion coronavirus spending bill

Published

1 hour ago

on

The U.S. Senate has just passed an $8.3 billion bipartisan emergency spending bill to fight the impending coronavirus pandemic by a vote of 96-1. The only “no” vote was from Senator Rand Paul (R-KY). The sometimes libertarian from Kentucky had tried to attach an amendment requiring a large portion of the $8.3 billion to be paid for by cuts from other areas of the federal budget.

The $8.3 billion bill was a direct no confidence vote against President Donald Trump, whose handling of the coronavirus attack has been panned by not only the majority of voters, but the majority of Republicans. It is more than triple the $2.5 billion Trump proposed.

Bloomberg News reports the bill is seen as just a “down payment on coronavirus response.” And contrary to HHS Secretary Alex Azar’s wishes, the legislation allows the federal government to regulate the price of any vaccines to battle COVID-19.

Paul, who was first elected in 2010, says he’s “a hard-working and dedicated physician – not a career politician.” He is an ophthalmologist without a bachelor’s degree who has not been board certified by a current licensing board. He reportedly had to start his own medical association because “his ophthalmology certification is contested.”

Sen. Paul Thursday grandstanded on the Senate floor, comparing the emergency coronavirus funding to foreign aid which he then compared to welfare for rich people. He also urged against allowing “fear or urgency” causing the Senate to “lose our minds.”

The internet was immediately furious with Senator Paul, whose purity on spending bills has been quite selective.

