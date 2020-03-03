‘Ronna, go to hell!’ Donna Brazile tears into RNC chairwoman for using ‘Russian talking points’ on Fox News
Fox News Democratic strategist Donna Brazile told RNC chair Ronna McDaniel to “stay the hell out of our race” on Tuesday.
Brazile made the remarks after McDaniel suggested that the Democrats are headed toward a brokered convention if they don’t choose Sen. Bernie Sanders as their nominee.
“Stay the hell out of our race,” Brazile told Fox News host Sandra Smith. “I get sick and tired of listening to Republicans tell me and the Democrats about our process. First of all, they don’t have a process. They’re cancelling primaries.”
“And for people to use Russian talking points to sow division among Americans, that is stupid,” she added. “So, Ronna, go to hell.”
“Whoa!” co-host Ed Henry exclaimed.
“No, go to hell!” Brazile repeated. “I’m tired of it, Ed. We’re not trying to prevent anyone from becoming the nominee. If you have the delegates and win, you will win.”
Republican National Committee Communications Director Michael Ahrens called Brazile’s statement “unhinged.”
“Rich coming from someone who helped Hillary cheat in the debates and went on a post-2016 book tour claiming the primary was ‘rigged,'” he wrote on Twitter.
“Talk of a brokered convention and the DNC trying to stop Bernie obviously hit a little close to home,” McDaniel later wrote on Twitter.
Architecture’s top prize awarded to two women
Dublin-based Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara were awarded the Pritzker prize on Tuesday -- the first time a female duo has scooped architecture's most prestigious award.
The pair gained international fame for their blocky, brutalist-inspired structures that include Paris's Institut Mines Telecom building.
Just three women have won Pritzkers before them and no Irish citizens have ever picked up the prize.
Architects since the 1970s, the duo have developed a unique style that is modern while emphasizing craft and working with site-specific aesthetics.
Parrots get probability, use stats to make choices: study
Does Polly want a cracker? That all depends on statistics.
Parrots can learn to choose based on probability, making them the first animal outside of the great ape family that uses statistical modelling in their decision-making process, researchers said Tuesday.
Wildlife experts taught six kea, a species of large parrot native to New Zealand renowned for their intelligence, to play a variation of a game designed to test their statistical understanding.
The birds -- Blofeld, Bruce, Loki, Neo, Plankton and Taz -- were trained to associate black tokens with a food reward and orange pegs with none.
Federal Reserve makes emergency rate cut to combat coronavirus risk
The US Federal Reserve announced an emergency rate cut Tuesday, responding to the growing economic risk posed by the coronavirus epidemic and giving President Donald Trump the stimulus he has called for.
In a unanimous decision, the Fed's policy-setting committee slashed its key interest rate by a half point to a range of 1.0-1.25.
The large, highly unusual cut taken just 15 days before the next scheduled policy meeting reflected growing concerns that the spreading virus will take a bite out of the US and global economies, as supply chains linked to China, the epicenter of the outbreak, are shut down.