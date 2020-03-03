Quantcast
GOP blocking coronavirus bill — because it limits how much drugmakers can charge for a vaccine: report

39 mins ago

On Tuesday, Politico reported that GOP lawmakers are holding up a bipartisan emergency funding bill to provide treatment and research for coronavirus.

The main reason? They object to a provision that prevents drug manufacturers from overcharging the government for any vaccines or other treatment.

“Democrats are insisting the spending package include significant funding to purchase large amounts of coronavirus diagnostics, treatments and vaccine, when it becomes available, which would then be made available to the public free of cost, according to a senior Democratic aide,” reported Politico. However, “Republicans are trying to eliminate the ‘fair and reasonable price’ federal procurement standard for the vaccines and treatments that will be developed and purchased with the emergency funds. ‘Fair and reasonable price’ is a basic standard to prevent price gouging in federal contracts. Without the language, drugmakers could charge the government above-market rates, meaning fewer Americans will have access, according to the Democratic aide.”

A vaccine for coronavirus is in the works, but experts suggest it is still at least a year away from becoming available. Other therapeutic treatments may become available before that.

“Our Republican friends don’t want to see the kinds of limitations that we want to see,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to reporters after a meeting with White House officials.

Congressional leaders hope to pass the bill by the end of the week.


US Navy locks down 6th Fleet in Europe in attempt to contain coronavirus

1 min ago

March 3, 2020

On Tuesday, CNN reported that the U.S. Navy is instituting a 14-day quarantine of the 6th Fleet in Europe, as part of an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"In conjunction with the other fleets, we have instituted a 14-day underway period between port visits to allow for crew monitoring," said 6th Fleet spokesman Commander Kyle Raines.

This move comes less than a week after ships in the Pacific near coronavirus-endemic countries were similarly ordered to self-quarantine.

White House forbids recordings at press briefing on coronavirus emergency measures

10 mins ago

March 3, 2020

On Tuesday, New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman reported that the White House has prohibited audio or video recording at the latest meeting about emergency measures within the government against the spread of coronavirus:

Officials aren't permitting audio or video of this briefing > https://t.co/K3ARcrJWiW

— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 3, 2020

Prominent Republicans mock Trump’s legal claims in Supreme Court brief — and debunk president’s ‘absolute immunity’

19 mins ago

March 3, 2020

A Supreme Court filing lays bare the deep chasm between prominent Republicans who believe in the rule of law and wannabe president for life Donald Trump, whose says he enjoys absolute immunity from any inquiry into his conduct.

Trump audaciously claims that any crimes he may have committed crimes before assuming office cannot even be investigated, not even if he committed murder, in effect trying to extend the protections of bankruptcy law with which he is so familiar to criminal law. No statute, court decision or our Constitution supports this claim of being above the law.

Continue Reading
 
 