GOP congressional candidate pardoned by Trump tweets homophobic meme suggesting LGBT people are violent pedophiles

After President Donald Trump pardoned former reality show star and convicted felon Angela Stanton-King she announced her run for Congress, challenging civil rights leader and Democratic U.S. Rep. John Lewis for his Georgia seat.

Stanton-King announced her candidacy on Friday, running on a so-called “ProLIFE” platform.

That same day she posted a violent anti-LGBTQ meme depicting a rainbow-colored graphic of an arm with a hand pointing a gun, finger on the trigger, not just at someone’s head but shoved into the back of it, assassination or “execution-style.” The apparent intended victim also happens to be wearing a Christian cross.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presumably, the message is LGBTQ people are violent murderers.

The graphic, identified by “Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters” author and blogger Alvin McEwen, reads:

LGBT “Rights”.

1995: We want tolerance.

2005: We want equality.

2015: Bake the f##### cake, bigot.

2016: Say my pronouns or go to jail.

2020: Let me f### your 8 yo kid, pedophobe.

Any suggestion LGBTQ people are by and large pedophiles who are demanding the right to rape children is not only false, but disgusting.

(Trigger warning, NCRM suggests caution.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is a screenshot of the tweet, which currently can be found here. Her tweet reads: “Enough is Enough,” with an #LGBTQ hashtag.

Stanton-King posted the disgusting tweet at 8:59 AM Friday. Less than one hour later, at 10:48 AM, she announced her candidacy for the U.S. Congress:

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanks for your prayers 🙏🏽 it’s official. I’m running for U.S. Representative for the 5th District of Georgia. This isn’t about replacing John Lewis, this is about picking up the torch and continuing the fight for Justice. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tsbTrUtVGN — Angela Stanton-King (@theangiestanton) March 6, 2020