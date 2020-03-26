GOP congressman threatens to hold up coronavirus bill and force all members to return to DC
U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican representing Kentucky, says he plans to vote “no” on the coronavirus relief package passed by the Senate this Wednesday. The Courier Journal also reports that Massie is threatening to oppose a voice vote in the House, which would significantly slow down the bill’s implementation.
“If it were just about helping people to get more unemployment (benefits) to get through this calamity that, frankly, the governors have wrought on the people, then I could be for it,” Massie said during a radio interview Thursday morning. “But this is $2 trillion; divide $2 trillion by 350 million people — it’s almost $6,000 for every man, woman and child. I’m talking about spending. This won’t go to the men, women and children. So if you have a family of five, this spending bill represents $30,000 of additional U.S. national debt because there is no plan to pay for it.”
Massie discussed his opposition to a voice vote (which doesn’t require the full House to be present) scheduled for the House on Friday morning.
“I’m having a really hard time with this. Because they’re saying, well it’s hard to travel, yadda yadda yadda,” he said. “Well, last night, 96 out of 100 Senators voted. All we would need is 218 out of 435 to vote.”
“I know there are people saying, ‘Oh you gotta vote for it. You can’t slow this down,'” he continued. “Meanwhile, they spent a week in the Senate arguing how much money should go to the Kennedy Center.”
Urban Outfitters exec orders employees to work — because customers with coronavirus pose ‘very low risk’
Urban Outfitters employees are being forced to come into work in Philadelphia while their superiors claim anyone testing positive for the coronavirus isn't really a risk to the staff, reported The Philadelphia Inquirer.
One staffer got a returned item package from someone who said they had the virus. It had a note on it reading, “I’d typically take to store, but we have come in contact with virus and are taking zero risks of spreading." The staffer was scared to touch the package, but his boss ordered him to.
This week, staff got a note in the headquarters in Philadelphia, “Unfortunately, we have had our first confirmed case of COVID-19 in an employee from the Navy Yard” campus, said the email. Employees have been forced to work whether they're afraid or not.
House Democrats urged to remove ‘insidious attack’ on Social Security hidden within senate coronavirus bill
"The only way to escape this trap is to avoid stepping into it in the first place. That's why the House must remove the cut to Social Security's dedicated funding before this bill passes."
Progressives are demanding that the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives prioritize removing a little-noticed provision in the massive Senate-passed coronavirus stimulus bill that would allow employers to stop paying into Social Security for at least the rest of the year—potentially threatening the program's long-term financial health.
"If Trump and Republicans retain power after November's elections, they will make sure that corporations never repay Social Security."—Michael Phelan, Social Security Works