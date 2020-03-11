GOP-friendly pollster uncovers terrible news for Republicans among suburban voters

A Republican-friendly pollster has found that Democrats are crushing the GOP among suburban voters on health care, which just happens to be the main issue cited by voters in the 2018 midterm election that swept Democrats into control of the House of Representatives.

The Washington Examiner reports that a poll conducted by GOP firm Echelon Insights on behalf of political nonprofit organization N2America has found that “suburban voters prefer Democrats over Republicans by 20 percentage points on healthcare, an issue they rank higher than the economy, and by more than 15 points on prescription drug pricing.”

One important factor that is weighing down the GOP’s standing on health care has been the Trump administration’s continued efforts to unravel the Affordable Care Act and its protections for people who have preexisting conditions.

“Forty-eight percent of suburban voters are ‘highly worried’ about losing current federal insurance protections for preexisting medical conditions,” the Examiner reports. “Trump has worked hard to counter Democratic claims that he would repeal this regulation, which was codified under Obamacare, a law the president is still vowing to undo.”