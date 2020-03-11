Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP-friendly pollster uncovers terrible news for Republicans among suburban voters

Published

11 mins ago

on

A Republican-friendly pollster has found that Democrats are crushing the GOP among suburban voters on health care, which just happens to be the main issue cited by voters in the 2018 midterm election that swept Democrats into control of the House of Representatives.

The Washington Examiner reports that a poll conducted by GOP firm Echelon Insights on behalf of political nonprofit organization N2America has found that “suburban voters prefer Democrats over Republicans by 20 percentage points on healthcare, an issue they rank higher than the economy, and by more than 15 points on prescription drug pricing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One important factor that is weighing down the GOP’s standing on health care has been the Trump administration’s continued efforts to unravel the Affordable Care Act and its protections for people who have preexisting conditions.

“Forty-eight percent of suburban voters are ‘highly worried’ about losing current federal insurance protections for preexisting medical conditions,” the Examiner reports. “Trump has worked hard to counter Democratic claims that he would repeal this regulation, which was codified under Obamacare, a law the president is still vowing to undo.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Claire McCaskill drops the hammer on ‘embarrassing tool’ Senator Johnson for going after Hunter Biden instead of COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

Former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill blasted the Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, for opening a political and partisan investigation into Hunter Biden, while wholly ignoring the coronavirus crisis.

“What a joke,” the Democrat from Missouri called Johnson Wednesday morning on MSNBC. “What an embarrassing tool.”

McCaskill was responding to former House GOP committee spokesperson and senior advisor, Kurt Bardella, attacking Senate Republicans for “all of a sudden” holding “a subpoena vote on the whole Burisma — Hunter Biden issue. That’s where their attention is today. They’re not worried about this crisis. They’re not worried about the mismanagement of what’s going on right now and how we got there. They’re instead going to try and go after the Democratic frontrunner for president in a taxpayer-funded witch hunt.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP-friendly pollster uncovers terrible news for Republicans among suburban voters

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

A Republican-friendly pollster has found that Democrats are crushing the GOP among suburban voters on health care, which just happens to be the main issue cited by voters in the 2018 midterm election that swept Democrats into control of the House of Representatives.

The Washington Examiner reports that a poll conducted by GOP firm Echelon Insights on behalf of political nonprofit organization N2America has found that "suburban voters prefer Democrats over Republicans by 20 percentage points on healthcare, an issue they rank higher than the economy, and by more than 15 points on prescription drug pricing."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: MSNBC’s Morning Joe hilariously busts ‘wanderer’ Trump for painting Biden as ‘confused’

Published

25 mins ago

on

March 11, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough hooted with laughter at President Donald Trump's insistence that Joe Biden was too old and confused to be president.

The "Morning Joe" host wondered how that would work when there were so many examples of Trump himself misspeaking or just wandering off, and he rolled a supercut video of the president walking away from events in a daze, set to the tune of Dion's "The Wanderer."

"Everything Donald Trump says is either confession or projection," Scarborough said. "So, again, there's so many of these out there, you just wonder how much longer is a campaign really going to suggest that there's another candidate in the race who sometimes seems confused and disoriented, because for every clip they have, there are 30 of Donald Trump."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image