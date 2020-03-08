GOP leader accidentally describes Trump kids: ‘The only reason you have that job is your father’
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday on Sunday offered a description of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son that also fit President Donald Trump’s children.
“This should not be about politics,” McCarthy said. “Any elected official that uses their office or has their children who uses their office to get economic gain, where you’re getting $50,000 a month — how many Americans don’t make that in a year?”
“And you have no experience whatsoever,” he continued. “And the only reason you have that job is because of your father.”
While McCarthy was referring to Hunter Biden, Twitter users pointed out that his words also described Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Omfg, this dummy doesn’t realize he’s describing the President’s children pic.twitter.com/kvrlVgUO5e
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 8, 2020
Breaking Banner
CNN’s Tapper calls out Trump’s ‘never-ending cascade’ of lies about virus spread in blistering closing statement
CNN's Jake Tapper used his closing comments on Sunday morning to call out Donald Trump for his "never-ending cascade" of lies about the spread of the virus, saying the president is putting the whole country in danger.
Standing before a large map illustrating the spread of COVID-19, Tapper was blunt in his condemnation of the president.
"At a time like this, when the public needs accurate information so it can avoid panic and pursue caution, being able to believe what our leaders tell us is vital,” Tapper stated. “But President Trump keeps diminishing the severity of the situation.”
Featured Video
GOP leader accidentally describes Trump kids: ‘The only reason you have that job is your father’
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday on Sunday offered a description of former Vice President Joe Biden's son that also fit President Donald Trump's children.
"This should not be about politics," McCarthy said. "Any elected official that uses their office or has their children who uses their office to get economic gain, where you're getting $50,000 a month -- how many Americans don't make that in a year?"
"And you have no experience whatsoever," he continued. "And the only reason you have that job is because of your father."
While McCarthy was referring to Hunter Biden, Twitter users pointed out that his words also described Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.
Top Trump infectious disease expert says Italy-style lockdown ‘possible’ in US regions
President Donald Trump's top infectious disease expert told Fox News that regional travel bans are possible in the U.S. to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
In an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday, Fox News host Chris Wallace asked if the Trump administration would follow the lead of Italy with a regional ban on travel in areas with high concentrations of COVID-19 infections.
"Anything is possible," Fauci admitted. “We have to be realistic. I don’t think it would be as draconian as nobody in or nobody out. But if we continue to get cases like this, particularly at the community level, there will be what we call ‘mitigation,’ where we have to essentially do social distancing, keep people out of crowded places, take a look at seriousness, do you really need to travel, and I think it’s particularly important among the most vulnerable."