GOP mayor in crucial swing county says many of his constituents are ready to ditch ‘incompetent’ Trump

Michael Taylor, the Republican mayor of Sterling Heights, Michigan, turned a lot of heads this week when he announced that he would be supporting former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential bid.

Taylor’s endorsement of Biden is seen as particularly significant because his city is located within Macomb County, a crucial swing county in Michigan that twice voted for former President Barack Obama before switching to President Donald Trump in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent, Taylor explained why he made the switch to Biden after reluctantly voting for Trump four years ago.

“I don’t think the country’s heading in the right direction,” he said. “I think he’s incompetent. I think he’s divisive. I think he lacks moral character.”

Taylor then explained how many of his constituents are similarly likely to make the switch to Biden this year even though they supported Trump in 2016.

“The most likely are the suburban, middle-class families like mine with children,” he said. “Those are the sorts of people who maybe grew up in a Republican household. They might have always been Republican. But now that they’ve seen Trump, they’re going to switch to Biden… It’s that big middle of professionals — people in their 30s, 40s and 50s. Enough of them could switch.”