Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP mayor in crucial swing county says many of his constituents are ready to ditch ‘incompetent’ Trump

Published

10 mins ago

on

Michael Taylor, the Republican mayor of Sterling Heights, Michigan, turned a lot of heads this week when he announced that he would be supporting former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential bid.

Taylor’s endorsement of Biden is seen as particularly significant because his city is located within Macomb County, a crucial swing county in Michigan that twice voted for former President Barack Obama before switching to President Donald Trump in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent, Taylor explained why he made the switch to Biden after reluctantly voting for Trump four years ago.

“I don’t think the country’s heading in the right direction,” he said. “I think he’s incompetent. I think he’s divisive. I think he lacks moral character.”

Taylor then explained how many of his constituents are similarly likely to make the switch to Biden this year even though they supported Trump in 2016.

“The most likely are the suburban, middle-class families like mine with children,” he said. “Those are the sorts of people who maybe grew up in a Republican household. They might have always been Republican. But now that they’ve seen Trump, they’re going to switch to Biden… It’s that big middle of professionals — people in their 30s, 40s and 50s. Enough of them could switch.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The View’s Meghan McCain goes off on Trump for being so stupid about the coronavirus

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain joined her colleagues in trashing President Donald Trump for his dismissal of the coronavirus as a threat.

The show opened with the women talking about Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) being delivered some instant karma. At the end of last week, Gaetz mocked the coronavirus by walking around the U.S. Capitol in a gas mask. Now he's under self-quarantine because he came in contact with someone infected with the virus.

In between his gas mask incident, Gaetz also traveled with President Donald Trump on Air Force One. Trump has already indicated he's concerned that reporters will get the disease intentionally and give it to him on the plane. The president didn't comment about his interactions with a CPAC attendee who has been diagnosed with coronavirus or contact with Matt Gaetz. Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) is also under self-quarantine after contact with a coronavirus person. He too, shook the president's hand.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP mayor in crucial swing county says many of his constituents are ready to ditch ‘incompetent’ Trump

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

Michael Taylor, the Republican mayor of Sterling Heights, Michigan, turned a lot of heads this week when he announced that he would be supporting former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential bid.

Taylor's endorsement of Biden is seen as particularly significant because his city is located within Macomb County, a crucial swing county in Michigan that twice voted for former President Barack Obama before switching to President Donald Trump in 2016.

In an interview with the Washington Post's Greg Sargent, Taylor explained why he made the switch to Biden after reluctantly voting for Trump four years ago.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House in chaos as staffers argue over COVID-19 response and blame Mike Pence’s leadership: report

Published

35 mins ago

on

March 10, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump's White House has turned into a hotbed of finger-pointing and squabbling as the coronavirus pandemic outraces the administration's ability to quash it.

Among other issues is the apparent inability of Vice President Mike Pence's office to get a handle on its priorities as the epidemic spreads disrupting daily life in the U.S. and deaths mount.

The report states, "The White House descended into a flurry of recriminations and meetings on Monday as staffers quarreled over how to control a deepening public health and economic crisis."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image