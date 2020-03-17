Quantcast
GOP senator blasted for opposing coronavirus paid sick leave: ‘He sure showed up to work on July 4th in Moscow’

Published

51 mins ago

on

Sen. Ron Johnson Says Leave Is ‘Incentivizing People to Not Show Up for Work’

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican of Wisconsin, says he opposes items in a congressional bill focused on helping and protecting Americans in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic.

A close ally to President Donald Trump, Johnson “said he’s worried not only about potential layoffs but also about ‘incentivizing people to not show up for work either and don’t necessarily want to do that. You have to think this thing through in terms of what are the unintended consequences of good intentions.'”

“People are going to have to work,” he added, as USA Today reports. “People do need to recognize the fact that this is not Ebola. This is not MERS. It’s not quite the seasonal flu,” Johnson said, minimizing the severity of the pandemic. “But we have to keep things in perspective and we got to keep our economy.”

He also “said small firms could suffer major hardships if they are forced to ‘pay wages they cannot afford.'”

Sen. Johnson was forced to cancel a vote last week to authorize a subpoena to obtain records related to the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill slammed Johnson one week ago, calling him “an embarrassing tool” and “a joke” before he decided to forego the subpoena, at least temporarily.

He’s now in hot water once again over his classist remarks.

Johnson, who was among several Republicans who visited Russian president Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin last year on the Fourth of July, was excoriated for his unpatriotic acts.

Here’s how some are responding:

Photo: Ron Johnson speaks to NBC (screen grab)


Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Mnuchin suggests coronavirus shutdown could drive unemployment as high as 20 percent

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

According to Bloomberg News, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin privately told a group of Republican senators on Tuesday that as coronavirus continues to suppress economic activity and trigger shutdowns, unemployment in the United States could jump as high as 20 percent.

SCOOP: Mnuchin warned the U.S. could see 20% unemployment in a meeting with Republican senators on Tuesday, sources tell @josh_wingrove , me and @JenniferJJacobs

Commentary

Coronavirus is panicking Wall Street — but it’s got investors in Donald Trump’s second biggest creditor terrified.

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Shares of the little, and little known, Ladder Capital (LADR) closed Monday at $8.32 a share, down from $18 less than three weeks ago.

LADR shares lost 54% of their value. That’s double the drop in the Dow Jones Industrial average. Shares of Trump’s biggest creditor, the large Deutsche Bank, are down 43% in the same period.

Mitch McConnell’s promise to approve the coronavirus bill at ‘warp speed’ has already been broken

Published

18 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

On Tuesday, after a great deal of wrangling, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) appeared to project confidence that the coronavirus relief bill passed in the House would receive bipartisan passage at "warp speed."

But already, his promise has gone up in smoke — thanks to his fellow senator from Kentucky, Rand Paul.

According to NBC News' Andrea Mitchell, Paul is now holding up the vote for the coronavirus package.

This afternoon @senatemajldr said senate would move at “warp speed” to approve the house coronavirus aid package.Tonight the senate can’t vote because of objections from @RandPaul

