GOP senator suggested calling Trump’s bailouts ‘freedom payments’ to make them sound better: report

37 mins ago

On Wednesday, the Washington Post examined how President Donald Trump’s call for bailing out struggling industries is changing the political calculus for Republicans — and has many lawmakers scrambling to figure out how to sell a policy their base voters consider anathema.

One of the best illustrations of this was an exchange that occurred between a Republican senator and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who has been at the forefront of the administration’s push for economic relief measures.

“When Mnuchin visited with Republican senators at their Tuesday lunch, the secretary pleaded with them not to use the politically-charged word ‘bailout’ in describing the proposed relief for Boeing, one of many large corporations that stands to benefit from the administration’s plan,” said the report. “One senator raised a hand and asked if they should instead call them ‘freedom payments,’ which prompted laughter, according to a person briefed on the closed-door meeting.”

Some Republicans may have fearful memories of the political fallout from the 2008 Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP), which gave a cash infusion to struggling banks and insurance companies, stabilizing the economy — but bitterly dividing GOP activists. Some lawmakers who backed the measure, like Sen. Bob Bennet (R-UT) went on to lose their primaries to hard-line tea party candidates.

Trump has made relief for industries like airlines, hotels, and casinos a key priority. Congressional Democrats, and a few Republicans, have placed more emphasis on measures to give cash payments directly to American households, to help those facing layoffs and give the public greater spending power.


Second Congressman diagnosed with coronavirus

1 min ago

March 18, 2020

Another member of Congress has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

According to KUTV 2, Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT) is the second to reveal that he has the disease.

"Today I learned that I tested positive," he told the press.

https://twitter.com/kutv2news/status/1240435212682588161?s=21

The first member of Congress to be diagnosed was Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), who said that he's feeling much better and urged others to take the virus seriously.

It could be 18 months until we get back to normal if we don’t stop spreading coronavirus: Infectious disease chief

22 mins ago

March 18, 2020

President Donald Trump has tried to make Americans feel like it will take just 15 days to calm the spread of the coronavirus. If the country locked down for 15 days, it's possible the spread could stop, or at the very least it would give hospitals the opportunity to tackle the problem.

Research director Michael Osterholm from the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Diseases warned that this could go on for as many as 18 months if we don't lock down to contain the spread of the virus.

