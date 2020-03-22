GOP senators say they ‘don’t need to quarantine’ after lunch with Rand Paul: ‘We’ll be praying’
Republican senators on Sunday reacted to the news that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
In a statement to reporters, Romney said that he was praying for Paul, who has decreased lung capacity due to recent injuries.
⚠️Mitt Romney says senators had lunch on Friday with @RandPaul—who tested positive for #coronavirus—and “all of the senators” will seek advice as to whether they should self-quarantine.
Mitch McConnell hosts a weekly lunch with the *entire* @SenateGOP.🤔pic.twitter.com/pxYxCKO5zc
— Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) March 22, 2020
“And of course, all the senators are going to seek medical advice as to what action we should take,” Romney said before admitting that he and other Republican senators had lunch with Paul two days earlier.
“We have to determine whether any of use should self-quarantine as a result being in the same room,” the senator added.
But just minutes later Sen John Kennedy (R-LA) insisted that doctors had told him that he does not have to quarantine himself away from others.
“We’re getting advice so far from the attending physician’s office that we don’t need to quarantine,” Kennedy revealed.
.@SenJohnKennedy on Rand Paul testing positive for coronavirus 2 days after attending lunch with Republican senators: "We're getting advice so far from the attending physician's office that we don't need to quarantine." pic.twitter.com/8dPyDcg3hm
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2020
#BREAKING
Sen. #MikeLee has been told to self-quarantine re: #COVID19 after Sen. #RandPaul tested positive for #coronavirus, acc'd to Sen. Lee stmt. pic.twitter.com/oaCJ5nc4iC
— Devon Heinen (@DevonHeinen) March 22, 2020
Breaking Banner
Conservative columnist urges Americans to distance themselves from Trump for their own health
Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin urged Americans across the country to distance themselves from President Donald Trump for their own mental health and emotional wellness.
Her Sunday column made the suggestion because the daily briefings from Trump will only "infuriate and sadden you."
Trump was slow in reacting to the coronavirus threat after believing that the virus was a myth, nothing more than the flu, and overblown by the media and Democrats. As the facts have finally become known, it turns out the media and Democrats weren't "fake news" after all. Rubin noted that Trump has also delayed in activating the Defense Production Act that he announced he was going to use. After other officials told him to enact it, he said that he was, and then never did.
GOP senators say they ‘don’t need to quarantine’ after lunch with Rand Paul: ‘We’ll be praying’
Republican senators on Sunday reacted to the news that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
In a statement to reporters, Romney said that he was praying for Paul, who has decreased lung capacity due to recent injuries.
⚠️Mitt Romney says senators had lunch on Friday with @RandPaul—who tested positive for #coronavirus—and “all of the senators” will seek advice as to whether they should self-quarantine.
Breaking Banner
Nurse drops hammer on Trump administration for treating healthcare workers as if they are ‘expendable’
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, Jean Ross who heads National Nurses United lashed out at Donald Trump's administration for bumbling about getting healthcare workers the protective gear and ventilators they need to deal with coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking with host Alex Witt, Ross described what her colleagues are facing every day now that hospitals are filling up and facing critical shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE).
With host Witt stating, "The Defense Production Act, we know the president invoked it," she asked the nurse "What is it like being on the front lines of this pandemic?"