Quantcast
Connect with us

Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t want infected ‘foreigners’ to be ‘dumped’ in Florida and ‘using up resources’

Published

12 mins ago

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) complained on Monday that people aboard a cruise ship where four have died could be “dumped” in Florida.

During an appearance on Fox News, DeSantis was asked about the Zaandam cruise ship. According to reports, 73 passengers on the ship have flu-like symptoms. At least two have tested positive for COVID-19.

“And not only that, I think a lot of these are foreigners,” DeSantis told Fox News. “We cannot afford to have people who aren’t even Floridians dumped into south Florida using up those valuable resources.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We view this as a big, big problem,” he added. “And we do not want to see people dumped in southern Florida.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

San Jose McDonald’s workers strike after their employer fails to provide sufficient soap during pandemic

Published

8 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

Workers at a McDonald's restaurant in San Jose, California abruptly walked off the job because their employer had failed to provide supplies as basic as soap so that they could continue working safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a New York Times column about impromptu strikes breaking out across the United States, veteran labor reporter Steven Greenhouse reveals that cooks and cashiers recently launched an impromptu strike because "they didn’t even have enough soap to clean their hands, and were not provided with gloves, masks or hand sanitizers."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative columnist marvels at Trump’s obsession with himself while Americans are dying

Published

26 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's allies have been sending around a kind of Facebook chain letter that proclaims no president in history has been scrutinized the way Trump is. As Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin explained, however, no president in history has ever reached quite the level of narcissism as Trump.

"No one could make up a character as narcissistic and lacking in human empathy as President Trump," Rubin wrote Monday, citing recent tweets by the president.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s bizarre coronavirus show isn’t working

Published

26 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

Here's an example of what President Trump thought was important to share with his millions of Twitter followers this past weekend as we watched the nation's coronavirus numbers climb into the tens of thousands:

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1244320570315018240

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1244320572777136128

As historian Kevin Kruse tweeted in response: "People stop to look at really bad highway accidents too."

Unfortunately, that wasn't the end of it. Trump's friends at OAN brought up both his Nielsen ratings and his approval ratings at the White House coronavirus campaign rally on Sunday as well. Twice:

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image