Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t want infected ‘foreigners’ to be ‘dumped’ in Florida and ‘using up resources’

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) complained on Monday that people aboard a cruise ship where four have died could be “dumped” in Florida.

During an appearance on Fox News, DeSantis was asked about the Zaandam cruise ship. According to reports, 73 passengers on the ship have flu-like symptoms. At least two have tested positive for COVID-19.

“And not only that, I think a lot of these are foreigners,” DeSantis told Fox News. “We cannot afford to have people who aren’t even Floridians dumped into south Florida using up those valuable resources.”

“We view this as a big, big problem,” he added. “And we do not want to see people dumped in southern Florida.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.