‘Grotesque level of greed’: Jeff Bezos’ Whole Foods wants workers to pay colleagues’ sick leave during coronavirus
“Absolute bullsh*t. With the amount Jeff Bezos makes in one day, he could shut stores down and pay employees to stay safe.”
House Democrats propose sending checks of up to $6,000 to help ease workers’ pain curing coronavirus pandemic
"As more folks are staying in and taking necessary steps to avoid spread of the coronavirus, more Americans will struggle to cover basic needs like rent, groceries, and medicines."
As President Donald Trump declared a national emergency Friday to free up $50 billion in funding to address the coronavirus pandemic, a pair of Democratic congressmen proposed legislation that would provide a check of up to $6,000 to every American whose income last year was below $65,000.
Could Donald Trump have infected his entire Coronavirus Task Force during press conference?
Following President Donald Trump's Friday press conference on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the panel on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" wondered if he might have infected his entire Coronavirus Task Force.
"He's still out there shaking hands with people," NBC News national affairs analyst John Heilemann told anchor Nicolle Wallace.
"I know these are small things, but we are trying to correct and model good behavior for tens of millions of Americans who are not supposed to be doing certain things. Some of the most basic things are we're not supposed to be shaking hands with people," he explained. "The president shook hands with multiple people who were standing out there."
Children less sick from COVID-19, but still spread the virus
For reasons unknown, children rarely have severe symptoms when infected by COVID-19 and may even be a bit less likely to get the disease in the first place, experts told AFP.
But that doesn't mean infants, toddlers and teens are not carriers for the new coronavirus, which jumped from animals to humans in central China at the end of last year.
As of Friday, there were over 140,000 confirmed cases in 124 countries, with more than 5,000 deaths.
Experts estimate that the true number of infections -- many with mild or no symptoms -- is far higher.