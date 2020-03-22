Harvey Weinstein contracts coronavirus in Rikers Island prison: report
Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.
According to the Niagara-Gazette, the ailing and aging Weinstein is being housed in the notorious Rikers Island jail, where there are reports of two cases of the virus. It’s unclear if Weinstein was the first case or if he contracted it from that case.
“Weinstein was sent to Wende, where the prison system operates an intake center for new state inmates. Inmates are typically sent to other facilities from thereafter, medical and security concerns are assessed,” said the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: