‘Have some dignity!’ Jeff Sessions buried in mockery after he tries to deflect Trump’s snub of his campaign

Published

14 mins ago

on

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who often served as President Donald Trump’s whipping boy during his tenure at the Department of Justice, tried putting on a brave face on Wednesday after Trump prominently snubbed his Senate campaign and endorsed his opponent.

Hours after Trump endorsed rival candidate Tommy Tuberville for the Alabama Senate race, Sessions sent out a tweet brushing off the president’s opinion as irrelevant.

“I’m one of the architects of the Trump agenda — I’ve always supported it and always will,” Sessions wrote. “Nothing the President can do will deter me from supporting this agenda, because my principles, just like my faith, are fundamental to who I am and immovable. We are Alabama. Nobody tells us how to vote or what to do.”

Despite Sessions’s fighting words, however, Trump’s endorsement of Tuberville is widely seen as an epic humiliation, especially after Sessions aggressively sucked up to the president in an effort to win his favor.

Given this, the former attorney general was swiftly buried in mockery — check out some reactions below.

