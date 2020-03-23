‘He is furious’: White House aides fear Trump is on a collision course with Anthony Fauci

According to reports, President Trump is considering ways to reopen the economy despite the advice of top health officials that the move would be too soon. Now, according to a report from Vanity Fair, Trump is growing increasingly frustrated with his top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who told him that the only way to successfully fight the coronavirus outbreak was to bring the economy to a halt.

“Trump is furious,” a former West Wing official told Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman. “He’s been calling business leaders asking if he should just reopen the economy.”

While Trump hasn’t challenged Dr. Fauci directly, on Sunday he tweeted in all caps, “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!”

“Sources say that Trump is leaning toward telling at least some Americans to return to work after the 15-day social-distancing period ends on March 31,” Sherman reports. “This puts Trump on a potential collision course with Fauci that many fear will end with Fauci being fired or quitting. ‘Fauci is the best medical expert we have. We can’t lose him,’ a former White House official said. Signs of tension between Trump and Fauci have been emerging.”

