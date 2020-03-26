‘He is going to override the governors’: Outrage over Trump letter on ‘increasing or relaxing social distancing’
President Donald Trump sent the nation’s governors an uncharacteristically kind and deferential letter on the coronavirus crisis, announcing he is preparing a program to classify every county in the nation as low, medium, or high risk.
The letter also says his administration will “publish new guidelines for State and local policymakers to use in making decisions about maintaining, increasing, or relaxing social distancing and other mitigation measures they have put in place.”
“Our expanded testing capabilities will quickly enable us to publish criteria, developed in close coordination with the Nation’s public health officials and scientists, to help classify counties with respect to continued risks posed by the virus,” the letter continues. Trump has been claiming – falsely – that the US has tested more people than any other country. The ability to test is still woefully inadequate. “This will incorporate robust surveillance testing, which allows us to monitor the spread of the virus throughout the country. Under these data-driven criteria, we will suggest guidelines categorizing counties as high-risk, medium-risk, or low-risk.”
It does not state that the CDC or other medical authority will make the determination – or that the CDC even supports this new program.
CNN’s Jim Acosta notes it was sent without the full support – or even notification – of Trump’s coronavirus task force.
Not all Coronavirus task force members had seen Trump’s letter to the nation’s governors detailing plans for possibly relaxing social distancing guidelines before the letter was released, we are told.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 26, 2020
Some see the letter as paving the way for Trump to achieve his main goal: opening up the country by Easter Sunday – an act the president has no right or authority to do, especially as the governors and mayors are the ones who shut their areas down.
Here’s how some are responding:
Trump tells governors he wants to rank counties according to their low, medium, or high risk of coronavirus outbreak— and if they want, go ahead and relax social distancing measures. This is idiocy and will lead to preventable deaths.https://t.co/vjR5ALhmN0 pic.twitter.com/qNAe5TGX14
— Xeni Jardin (@xeni) March 26, 2020
If I am reading this correct it sounds like he is going to override the governors decisions Trump tells governors he is setting new coronavirus social distancing guidelines https://t.co/xprzHwJ79h
— Sue Walker (@walksuecan) March 26, 2020
We need to be absolutely clear on 2 things:
1) The Trump administration is actively working against the health, safety & welfare of the American people
2) Trump has no authority to force governors to abandon the social distancing measures they’ve put in place to protect people https://t.co/gNldFm44Jz
— Matthew Cortland, Esq (@mattbc) March 26, 2020
The true face of #Trump
NEW: @realDonaldTrump has sent this letter to the nation’s governors. It says his administration is developing “guidelines” for lifting social distancing restrictions based on “expanded testing capability” (which doesn’t appear to exist). pic.twitter.com/M63twWWPBk
— George Enis (@gorgenis) March 26, 2020
HE’S GONNA KILL US ALL!
Trump tells US governors he’s preparing new social distancing guidelineshttps://t.co/jEKQTWLz71
— Nasty Woman (@NoTrumpJewel) March 26, 2020
Trump sent this letter to the nation’s governors. It says his administration is developing “guidelines” for lifting social distancing restrictions based on “expanded testing capability” Please note at this time there is NOT ENOUGH testing capabilities nation-wide. pic.twitter.com/t4DzAnqIfE
— Brody Levesque (@BrodyLevesque) March 26, 2020
Breaking Banner
Here’s what it is like at Liberty University — which has refused to shut down due to coronavirus
by Alec MacGillis
Three Liberty University students, a young man and two women, sat eating lunch on Wednesday afternoon at a small table in the common dining area of the student union on the sprawling campus perched high above Lynchburg, Virginia. They compared notes on the suntans and burns they’d gotten on beaches during spring break last week. They joked about what it would be like to take the college’s gun-range classes remotely. A fourth student with a backpack strolled up to the table to chat with them for a few minutes.
Breaking Banner
Trump fact-checked on whether being compared to Tom Brady was a compliment
President Donald Trump appeared to mistake a comment comparing him to Tom Brady, which he ranted about during his Thursday press briefing.
According to Trump, Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) said, "we need a Tom Brady" to help with the coronavirus crisis. He meant it as a compliment to Brady, saying they need a champion. Trump assumed it was an insult.
"Somebody in the fake news said, uh, one of the governors said, 'Oh we need Tom Brady,'" Trump told the press room. "I said, 'Yeah.' He meant that in a positive way. We need Tom Brady. And we're gonna, uh, do great, and he meant it very positively but they took it differently. They think Tom Brady should be leading the effort. That's only fake news and I like Tom Brady. Spoke to him the other day. He's a great guy. But, uh, I wish, uh, that the news could be real. I wish it could be honest. I wish it weren't corrupt. But so much of it is. It's so sad to see."
Top CDC official: Staggering spike in New York ‘just a preview’ of what’s coming elsewhere
"I think what we're seeing in New York City and New York state right now is a real warning to other areas about what may happen or what may already be starting to happen."
A top official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told The Hill Thursday that the coronavirus outbreak in New York City and state is "just a preview" of what's to come for the rest of the U.S. as the pandemic spreads across the nation.