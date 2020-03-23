‘He misses his rallies’: AP reporter reveals the real reason Trump is holding daily coronavirus press briefings
President Donald Trump quickly took over coronavirus task force chief Mike Pence’s daily press briefings as soon as he realized the Vice President was gaining some credibility and popularity. But there’s another reason Trump is holding these press briefings, some for hours each day, seven days a week.
“He misses his rallies,” the AP’s White House reporter Jonathan Lemire said on MSNBC Monday afternoon. “He misses the road.”
“And that’s why, despite a number of senior aides telling him he should not be appearing at the briefing every day he insists that he will.”
Lemire described Trump as “deeply frustrated,” and suggested the President wants to campaign against former Vice President Joe Biden but under current circumstances cannot in the ways he planned.
He also said not just the President, but other White House officials believe it’s necessary for the sake of the economy, for Americans to go back to work – as Trump has strongly suggested – despite the obvious cost of human lives.
But it’s not just their concern for the economy.
“They worry about it endangering the President’s re-election hopes,” he added, noting these White House officials believe “the danger of this virus is overhyped.”
Trump called infamous right-wing economist four times to beg for advice on stopping job losses: report
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that President Donald Trump called right-wing economist Art Laffer multiple times, in a desperate attempt for advice on how to stop the financial bleeding from the coronavirus pandemic.
"'I had a very serious conversation with [President Trump] and with [top economic adviser] Larry Kudlow and with [Treasury Secretary Steve] Mnuchin as well,' relayed Art Laffer, a longtime conservative economist, who said he had three missed calls from Trump on Thursday night before the two connected," according to the report. "During the phone call, Laffer says he advised the president to back a payroll tax-cut waiver, to guarantee liquidity for successful companies, and that 'we should not be bailing out insolvent firms right now. I also advised him against 'helicopter money' ... The president understood exactly what I was saying.'"
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace bashes Trump’s desperate coronavirus briefings: ‘It’s like open mic night’
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace noted that there is a large body of reporting saying that President Donald Trump has been bothered that he can't hold his political rallies and misses doing the political work. It's for that reason that he takes to the podium during each daily press briefing on the coronavirus.
"He's agitating to get back on the campaign trail, that without the MAGA rallies, he's sort of lost, and that explains what tends to sound like open mic night at the briefings than any sort of health information being dispensed from the White House briefing room," said Wallace.
Trump urges protection of Asian Americans — after weeks of using the racist term ‘Chinese Virus’
After repeated referring to COVID-19 as "Chinese Virus," President Donald Trump is now urging the protection of the Asian American community.
"It is very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States, and all around the world," Trump tweeted.
"They are amazing people, and the spreading of the Virus is NOT their fault in any way, shape, or form," Trump continued, in a dramatic change in messaging. "They are working closely with us to get rid of it. WE WILL PREVAIL TOGETHER!"