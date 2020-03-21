Quantcast
Helicopter video shows Californians at the beaches in defiance of ‘stay at home’ order

NBC Los Angeles used its news helicopter on Saturday to document the scene on Southern California beaches as the state is under a “stay at home” order.

The video showed people playing basketball at Venice Beach and playing a drinking game at Manhatten Beach.

People were also out at Newport Beach and Huntington Beach in Orange County.

March 21, 2020

WATCH LIVE: Many people across SoCal appear to be ignoring the “Stay at Home” order as they play basketball on Venice Beach and play apparent drinking games in Manhattan Beach. Similar scenes down in Newport and Huntington beaches. https://t.co/Oz7z2WRZBy pic.twitter.com/U0tGbpQy4R

