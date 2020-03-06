Here are 7 ridiculous and disturbing moments from Trump’s visit to the CDC

As the administration tries to cope with the ballooning coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump visited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday to assess the response.

Unfortunately, the visit did not inspire confidence in the president’s management of the situation. In fact, it included more of the disinformation campaign Trump has been engaging in to diminish the negative impact the reality of the crisis might have on his public standing.

Here are seven of the most ridiculous and disturbing moments:

1. Trump arrived wearing a campaign hat to the CDC.

While the president is, of course, allowed to wear whatever clothing he wants, it was in particularly bad taste to flout his campaign slogan “Keep America Great” hat as he manages a major public health threat. It shows, as his actions do on a daily basis, that he’s unable to differentiate his role as president from his political interests in a campaign.

2. Trump lied and said anyone who wants to get tested for the virus can be tested.