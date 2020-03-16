Here are 7 science-based strategies to help deal with coronavirus anxiety
As the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues its global spread and the number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases continues to increase, anxiety related to the outbreak is on the rise too.As a psychologist, I am seeing this in my practice already. Although feeling anxiety in response to a threat is a normal human reaction, sustained high anxiety can undermine constructive responses to the crisis. People who already suffer from anxiety and related disorders are especially likely to have a hard time during the coronavirus crisis.The following suggestions, based on psychological science, can help you deal with coro…
How South Korea scaled coronavirus testing while the US fell dangerously behind
In the aftermath of a 2015 outbreak of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome that killed 38 people and cratered the economy, South Korea took a hard look at what had gone wrong. Among the findings: A lack of tests had prompted people ill with the disease to traipse from hospital to hospital in search of confirmation that they had MERS, a coronavirus far more virulent than the one that causes COVID-19. Nearly half the people who got the disease were exposed at hospitals.
Korean officials enacted a key reform, allowing the government to give near-instantaneous approval to testing systems in an emergency. Within weeks of the current outbreak in Wuhan, China, four Korean companies had manufactured tests from a World Health Organization recipe and, as a result, the country quickly had a system that could assess 10,000 people a day.
I’m a nun and I’ve been social distancing for 29 years. Here are tips for staying home amid coronavirus fears.
For the past 29 years, I’ve chosen to practice social distancing.Of course, I and the 17 other nuns I live with don’t call it that.We are formally called cloistered sisters, meaning we never leave our walled-off monastery in Summit except for doctors’ visits or perhaps shopping for a specific item. We don’t go to parties or weddings or out to eat with friends. I often go months without leaving our 8-acre home.The coronavirusis forcing many people in New Jersey and across the world to stay home, limit outside contact — and in a way, start living life like cloistered nuns.Of course, this virus i... (more…)
‘Hard to make sense of this’: Inside the Travis Air Force Base coronavirus quarantine
The Gleason family set out on what was supposed to be a relaxing ocean cruise three weeks ago. They’ve ended up in a limbo that’s tested their resilience individually and as a family like never before.The [Rocklin](, Calif., family was among the 2,500 passengers on the now [infamous Grand Princess](For the last dozen days, it’s been one form of limbo after another for Jacob, a Trader Joe’s employee, Kaylen, a yoga instructor, and daughters Evelyn, 9, and Natalie, 6,First it was five days of forced confinement in a 10-foot by 12-foot cabin as their cruise ship waited off the California coast to... (more…)