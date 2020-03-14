Here is how Trump could abuse his new powers now that he has declared a national emergency
President Donald Trump has officially declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency. In doing so, be potentially unlocks federal funding to numerous regional outbreaks, much to the relief of state health officials around the country.
But there is a dark side. According to Politico’s Josh Gerstein, a national emergency declaration also grants Trump a broad package of new executive powers — some of which are clearly ripe for abuse against the American people.
“Federal law gives Trump vast emergency powers in times of pandemic,” wrote Gerstein. “He could direct the quarantine of people arriving in the United States who exhibit certain symptoms or even if they’re just suspected of having the virus. He could have the federal government detain individuals if their illness might wind up crossing state lines. And under regulations revised and reissued just before Trump entered office, the government can stop and seize any plane, train or automobile to stymie the spread of contagious disease. Some even interpret the statute as meaning a president could deploy the military to cordon off a city or state.”
Many experts appear to be aware of the risk of giving Trump such powers.
“We can’t divorce this from the context of a president who has shown a willingness to abuse emergency power,” said the Brennan Center for Justice’s Elizabeth Goitein.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) similarly warned of what could happen. “As other steps are considered, the president must not overstep his authority or indulge his autocratic tendencies for purposes not truly related to this public health crisis.”
Trump uses coronavirus press conference to threaten Fed head for not halting economic slide
At Saturday's coronavirus press conference, President Donald Trump downplayed the idea he would fire Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell — but emphasized he has the power to do so, and attacked the Fed for not pumping up the economy enough.
"You're always going after the Fed," said one reporter. "If you feel so strongly about it, why don't you dismiss the chairman, or do you think you're powerless to do so?"
"No, I think I have the right to do that or the right to remove him as chairman," said Trump. "He has, so far, made a lot of bad decisions, in my opinion. We had this great and we'll soon have again because I think you'll have a tremendous bounce when this is over. I think there's a pent-up bounce that's going to be tremendous. You saw that yesterday with the stock market."
Trump hijacks Mike Pence’s coronavirus press conference to brag about pumping up the stock market
On Saturday, President Donald Trump took over Vice President Mike Pence's briefing on the work of the coronavirus task force, to — among other things — boast about the impact that his Friday announcements had on the stock market.
"I was honored to see that the stock market — you were mostly there with us — set a record in a short period of time, over 45-minute period that we had the press conference yesterday in the Rose Garden," said Trump. "That was a record. All-time record. I think we should do one of them every day perhaps. How about five times a day? We'll do one five times a day. but that was something to watch."