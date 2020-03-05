Here’s how Mitt Romney might be about to throw a monkey wrench in the GOP’s anti-Biden crusade

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), a longtime critic of President Donald Trump from the right, drew GOP fury after becoming the sole Republican to vote to convict the president of abuse of power in the impeachment trial.

But according to Aaron Blake of the Washington Post‘s “The Fix,” that could just be the beginning. Romney may be planning to defect from his party again on the Ukraine matter.

As the impeachment trial wound down, Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security Committee, chaired by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) began to talk openly about using the power of their committee to help Trump carry out the corrupt scheme for which he was impeached in the first place: Digging up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden’s son and his work for the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. They are set to move forward with a vote to subpoena more information about the matter.

But Romney has voiced concerns about the subpoena — and hinted that he might vote against it.

“I would prefer that investigations are done by an independent, nonpolitical body,” said Romney to the Post. He has said, regarding Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine, “There’s no question the appearance is not good,” but the subpoena “appears political” and “I think people are tired of these kind of political investigations.”

If Romney sided with Democrats against the subpoena, the committee would be deadlocked 7-7, and unable to move forward with the GOP’s investigation.

Romney’s vote to remove the president was little more than a formality, as there was no real chance enough Republicans would join him to produce the necessary 67 votes to do so. But a vote against this subpoena would do something concrete: it would block Republican efforts to finish what Trump was impeached for.