Here’s how Trump delaying the 2020 election could make a Vermont Democrat president of the United States

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times published an analysis piece suggesting that President Donald Trump would risk making Speaker Nancy Pelosi president if he attempted to delay the 2020 presidential election.

Attorney and journalist Ian Millhiser took contention with that account.

Here is the argument he laid out on Twitter:

So this is incorrect. If Trump hypothetically managed to delay the election past January 20, the result would not be President Pelosi. It would be President Patrick Leahy. Allow me to explain why. /1 https://t.co/8OxwOy1Ejq — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) March 18, 2020

Fourth in line is the president pro tempore of the Senate, who is the senior-most member of the majority party. Currently that is Chuck Grassley. But wait! 23 Republicans are up for election in 2020, and only 12 Dems are. If there is no election, all of their terms expire. /3 — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) March 18, 2020

One caveat is that state governors could potentially try to appoint replacements to the vacant Senate seats. For the moment, at least, Democrats control enough governors' mansions to prevent these appointments from flipping the Senate to the GOP. /5 — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) March 18, 2020

