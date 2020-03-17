Here’s how Trump delaying the 2020 election could make a Vermont Democrat president of the United States
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times published an analysis piece suggesting that President Donald Trump would risk making Speaker Nancy Pelosi president if he attempted to delay the 2020 presidential election.
Attorney and journalist Ian Millhiser took contention with that account.
Here is the argument he laid out on Twitter:
So this is incorrect. If Trump hypothetically managed to delay the election past January 20, the result would not be President Pelosi. It would be President Patrick Leahy.
Allow me to explain why. /1 https://t.co/8OxwOy1Ejq
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) March 18, 2020
Fourth in line is the president pro tempore of the Senate, who is the senior-most member of the majority party. Currently that is Chuck Grassley.
But wait! 23 Republicans are up for election in 2020, and only 12 Dems are. If there is no election, all of their terms expire. /3
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) March 18, 2020
One caveat is that state governors could potentially try to appoint replacements to the vacant Senate seats. For the moment, at least, Democrats control enough governors' mansions to prevent these appointments from flipping the Senate to the GOP. /5
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) March 18, 2020
But, in any event, the President of the United States would not be Trump, Pence, or Pelosi if no election take place before January 20. It would be either Grassley or Leahy. And I'm fairly sure that it would be Leahy. /fin
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) March 18, 2020
2020 Election
Joe Biden wins Arizona primary as coronavirus ravages nation
According to NBC News, ABC News and The New York Times, former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner the Democratic presidential primary in Arizona, defeating Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in a closely-watched state.
Biden's victory comes as much of the nation shuts down over the coronavirus pandemic. Some states, like Ohio, have opted to delay their primaries rather than risk transmission of the virus at polling places. Arizona is one of the less affected states, because voters there are broadly able to vote by mail, reducing the risk of long lines and exposure for in-person voters.
2020 Election
‘We finally won’: Progressives celebrate the defeat of anti-choice Democrat Dan Lipinski in Chicago
Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-IL) has lost his renomination to Congress, according to projections from Vox and BuzzFeed News.
Lipinski has frustrated progressive with his anti-choice stance on abortion and pro-corporate record.
Here's some of what people were saying:
https://twitter.com/voxdotcom/status/1240105781514690561
https://twitter.com/justicedems/status/1240099399084228608
2020 Election
Joe Biden wins presidential primary in Illinois
On Tuesday evening, the Associated Press and Fox News called the Illinois presidential primary for former Vice President Joe Biden.
The result is yet another victory for Biden over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who is his final major opponent for the presidential nomination.
Illinois is the state formerly represented in the Senate by President Barack Obama, on whose ticket Biden ran. Its junior senator, Tammy Duckworth, has been floated as a possible pick for vice president.