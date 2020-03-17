Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s how Trump delaying the 2020 election could make a Vermont Democrat president of the United States

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times published an analysis piece suggesting that President Donald Trump would risk making Speaker Nancy Pelosi president if he attempted to delay the 2020 presidential election.

Attorney and journalist Ian Millhiser took contention with that account.

Here is the argument he laid out on Twitter:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Joe Biden wins Arizona primary as coronavirus ravages nation

Published

43 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

According to NBC News, ABC News and The New York Times, former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner the Democratic presidential primary in Arizona, defeating Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in a closely-watched state.

Biden's victory comes as much of the nation shuts down over the coronavirus pandemic. Some states, like Ohio, have opted to delay their primaries rather than risk transmission of the virus at polling places. Arizona is one of the less affected states, because voters there are broadly able to vote by mail, reducing the risk of long lines and exposure for in-person voters.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘We finally won’: Progressives celebrate the defeat of anti-choice Democrat Dan Lipinski in Chicago

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-IL) has lost his renomination to Congress, according to projections from Vox and BuzzFeed News.

Lipinski has frustrated progressive with his anti-choice stance on abortion and pro-corporate record.

Here's some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/voxdotcom/status/1240105781514690561

https://twitter.com/justicedems/status/1240099399084228608

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Joe Biden wins presidential primary in Illinois

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

On Tuesday evening, the Associated Press and Fox News called the Illinois presidential primary for former Vice President Joe Biden.

The result is yet another victory for Biden over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who is his final major opponent for the presidential nomination.

Illinois is the state formerly represented in the Senate by President Barack Obama, on whose ticket Biden ran. Its junior senator, Tammy Duckworth, has been floated as a possible pick for vice president.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image