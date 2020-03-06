Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s how Trump’s coronavirus strategy is like his Hurricane Maria response

Published

51 mins ago

on

In an op-ed published in the Washington Post this Friday, numbers cruncher Phillip Bump argues that the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus crisis is reminiscent of its response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, where President Trump traveled to the island and severely underestimated the death toll from the disaster.

“Trump insisted on hyping the low number, though, because in the moment, it made his administration’s response seem less inadequate,” Bump writes. “Only 16 people died? Why, President George W. Bush’s handling of Katrina was therefore far worse! When later estimates suggested a death toll closer to 3,000, Trump said openly that those numbers were wrong, without actually indicating what the accurate numbers might be.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Bump, we’re now seeing the same strategy play out in response to the coronavirus: hype low numbers and insist that everything’s under control, even when the evidence is to the contrary. As the virus continued to spread, Trump deflected blame and obfuscated the facts while speaking to the press. Ultimately, Trump’s focus didn’t seem to be on getting ahead of the virus. Instead, he was focused on the criticism his administration was receiving — all while cases in the U.S. continued to rise.

Bump acknowledges that the reported cases relative to the population is small. “As with Hurricane Maria, though, it’s obvious that things will continue to get worse,” he writes.

“Trump and his team diminish that reality in part because they do want Americans (including or especially investors) to remain calm,” Bump continues. “But Trump clearly also wants to ensure that his administration is viewed as handling the virus’s spread capably, necessitating that he revise his metrics as he goes to emphasize low numbers while ignoring spikes in numbers he suggested wouldn’t spike.”

Read his full op-ed over at The Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mick Mulvaney’s home state newspaper scolds court for hiding records of his failed business deal

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

According to a recent report from The Post and Courier, a circuit court judge in November issued an order in November sealing several records regarding a failed 2007 business deal that President Trump's acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, was involved in. The judge, Brian Gibbons, didn't make the order public, only saying that all parties involved agreed to the secrecy.

In an op-ed published this Friday, the Post and Courier's Editorial Staff contends that the decision was "not good enough as a matter of principle, and it’s not good enough under S.C. court rules, which require judges to perform a balancing test that starts out with the presumption that all records should be open and includes such factors as the need to ensure a fair trial and witness cooperation."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Judiciary is finally fighting back against Trump’s lawlessness — and not a moment too soon: conservative columnist

Published

9 mins ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote Friday that she is grateful that the judiciary is finally fighting back against President Donald Trump's contemptuous attitude toward the law.

Thursday, a Republican-appointed federal judge called out the Trump administration for their misrepresented facts and outright lies to the public.

"U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton, overseeing a lawsuit brought by EPIC, a watchdog group, and BuzzFeed News, said he saw serious discrepancies between [Attorney General William P.] Barr’s public statements about Mueller’s findings and the public, partially redacted version of that report detailing the special counsel’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election," the Post reported. "Because of those discrepancies, Walton ruled, the judge would conduct an independent review of Mueller’s full report to see whether the Justice Department’s redactions were appropriate."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Trump’s coronavirus strategy is like his Hurricane Maria response

Published

50 mins ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

In an op-ed published in the Washington Post this Friday, numbers cruncher Phillip Bump argues that the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus crisis is reminiscent of its response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, where President Trump traveled to the island and severely underestimated the death toll from the disaster.

"Trump insisted on hyping the low number, though, because in the moment, it made his administration’s response seem less inadequate," Bump writes. "Only 16 people died? Why, President George W. Bush’s handling of Katrina was therefore far worse! When later estimates suggested a death toll closer to 3,000, Trump said openly that those numbers were wrong, without actually indicating what the accurate numbers might be."

Continue Reading
 
 
With the election approaching rapidly, now more than ever we need honest news coverage. Help us defend democracy. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image