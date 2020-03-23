Here’s the truth about the drug Trump thinks is a miracle coronavirus cure

As usual, this conversation has been edited for clarity.

First, what are these drugs?

Chloroquine is the original malaria drug that was introduced many many years ago. And it’s been distributed widely in malaria-rampant areas. Hydroxychloroquine is slightly different, so it has additional benefits [as a treatment]. People found out over time that hydroxychloroquine can be used for rheumatoid arthritis. Another way people use it is for lupus. The difference is that hydroxychloroquine, [as] you can read in the name, has been oxygenated.

So chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are both malaria drugs. You’ve probably heard about this from people that they’re accessible because they are FDA approved. But it’s not a drug that you buy over the counter, it’s a pill that’s prescribed— so that’s a very important distinction — because that means it has side effects that need to be managed by pharmacists and by relations.

And what are those side effects?

So there are many different side effects, but the big ones are when it’s taken with another drug. So it can be as simple as being on a contraceptive that can change the drug levels, then that becomes toxic, so that’s what needed to be managed.So what do we know about how these drugs treat COVID-19?

We can kill the virus at the level that can be achieved in patients taking hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine in their blood. Based on that, people have been using it as one of the four or five experimental medications [but] because it’s not proven, nothing has been tested thoroughly by the FDA. But because it’s available by prescription and it’s a pill, you can order it.

So because it shows promise in a test tube, does that mean it can be that success can be easily transferred to a human body?

The virus can kill people in many different ways. [We can observe that it is] killed in the test tube, [but] then you need to go through a long test to make sure that [it will happen] in the patient at the right stage, and the right place that you can use this [drug]. And we don’t know that yet. And what other things that the virus is doing, we don’t know.

What we do know is that the virus will kill the lung cells. Our lung cells are very big. Think of lung cells as balloons with pockets of cells inside them. These cells are loaded with blood. That’s how we exchange oxygen. So when the lung cells are infected, they will kill and collapse those balloons. At some stage, the whole lungs collapse and other cells attack the immune system. So, that’s when the hydroxychloroquine might have an effect, but the question is, when is there no point of return? And we don’t know that yet. So you can imagine the complications of how to treat this virus, and when to treat it. We don’t know how long and how quickly people can die from this — we need to help them by isolating and preventing the number of infections.