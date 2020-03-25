Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s what it would look like if people started meeting in public again by Easter

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump has announced that he will demand the whole country reopen for Easter Sunday, despite what doctors and epidemiologists have said.

The New York Times joined with experts to craft a chart of how many people will contract the virus with and without social distancing. If people remain in lockdown and everyone behaves responsibly only 14 million Americans will contract the virus and the “curve” will flatten.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the Trump Easter plan is implemented, they’re estimating 128 million Americans will contract the virus.

“Using the length of time you chose, the model suggests that 126.5 million people could contract the coronavirus across the United States between January and late October (with 27.6 million at the peak on May 28),” wrote the Times. “More than 1.3 million people would die under these conditions and 125 million people would recover. Tweak the settings, and these numbers will change.”

Check out their interactive tool at the New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Mexican protesters try to block Americans from entering their country on Arizona border

Published

33 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

How quickly things change. Americans trying to enter Mexico as the coronavirus strikes the United States were barred from doing so by protesters who don't want their germs.

According to the Arizona Republic, protesters on the Mexican side of the border blocked all Mexico-bound lanes in Ambos Nogales. The protesters were demanding that there be greater screenings of anyone trying to cross into Mexico given the growing number of infected people in the United States.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Closeness to Trump has determined which lawmakers can get tested for coronavirus more quickly: report

Published

44 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

Despite weeks of crisis, it remains difficult for many people around the country to receive testing for the novel coronavirus. But some people have found it much easier to get testing than others.

On Wednesday, the Washington Post documented how some lawmakers and officials have gotten quick testing due to their proximity to President Donald Trump.

"Mulvaney is one of three President Trump confidants to get a coronavirus test while exhibiting no symptoms of the disease," wrote Juliet Eilperin, Michael Scherer, Josh Dawsey, and Seung Min Kim. "And on Sunday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) announced he tested positive despite being asymptomatic, refusing to disclose how he was able to get tested in Washington on March 16."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump sends a telling and dangerous tweet projecting his fears on to the media

Published

55 mins ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

As the true scope of the coronavirus crisis came into view, Donald Trump decided to cast himself as a "wartime president" standing up against an "invisible enemy": Covid-19. But it seems he has grown tired of this new shtick; he told the country on Tuesday that he could see a "light at the end of the tunnel" and that he hopes to recommend people who have been socially isolating to halt the spread of the virus to start returning to work by Easter, even though no public health expert is recommending this.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image