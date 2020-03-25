Here’s what it would look like if people started meeting in public again by Easter

President Donald Trump has announced that he will demand the whole country reopen for Easter Sunday, despite what doctors and epidemiologists have said.

The New York Times joined with experts to craft a chart of how many people will contract the virus with and without social distancing. If people remain in lockdown and everyone behaves responsibly only 14 million Americans will contract the virus and the “curve” will flatten.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the Trump Easter plan is implemented, they’re estimating 128 million Americans will contract the virus.

Trump wants everyone mingling by Easter. So @NickKristof and I worked with two epidemiologists and two mathematicians to model what could happen. New here: https://t.co/9yiHzZZuv1 pic.twitter.com/pyIHuyiNrA — Stuart A. Thompson (@stuartathompson) March 25, 2020

“Using the length of time you chose, the model suggests that 126.5 million people could contract the coronavirus across the United States between January and late October (with 27.6 million at the peak on May 28),” wrote the Times. “More than 1.3 million people would die under these conditions and 125 million people would recover. Tweak the settings, and these numbers will change.”

Check out their interactive tool at the New York Times.