Here’s why Elizabeth Warren’s exit feels personal to women
If this week could be summed up in one image, it would be the photo of Jill Biden shoving a vegan protester off her husband’s stage.The photo, shot on Super Tuesday, was celebrated as #Fierce and #JillBidenMVP and #FightLikeAGirl. But all I see is a metaphor for the full-scale, tireless, sometimes ugly struggle that women undertake over and over and over, only to watch all the biggest platforms remain occupied by men.The end of Elizabeth Warren’s candidacy, fewer than 48 hours after that moment was captured, felt like a personal loss. To me, and to a lot of women.“If you say, ‘Yeah, there was …
2020 Election
Here’s why Elizabeth Warren’s exit feels personal to women
If this week could be summed up in one image, it would be the photo of Jill Biden shoving a vegan protester off her husband’s stage.The photo, shot on Super Tuesday, was celebrated as #Fierce and #JillBidenMVP and #FightLikeAGirl. But all I see is a metaphor for the full-scale, tireless, sometimes ugly struggle that women undertake over and over and over, only to watch all the biggest platforms remain occupied by men.The end of Elizabeth Warren’s candidacy, fewer than 48 hours after that moment was captured, felt like a personal loss. To me, and to a lot of women.“If you say, ‘Yeah, there was ... (more…)
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders responds to Nazi flag being waved at his rally
Bernie Sanders expressed his dismay Friday after an agitator waved a Nazi banner at one of his campaign rallies, calling the incident “beyond disgusting.”The 78-year-old Vermont senator, who is Jewish, said he was stunned by the stunt at the campaign stop in Phoenix on Thursday night.When audience members spotted the Swastika-adorned flag flying in the rafters, they broke out in jeers, and the banner was clawed from protester’s hands moments before Sanders spun around and looked up into the crowd. The man was booted from the event.“It is horrific — it is beyond to disgusting — to see that in t... (more…)
2020 Election
Biden and Sanders expected to be alone in qualifying for next debate
Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are likely to go head-to-head for the first time this month.Democratic presidential candidates must have picked up at least 20% of the convention delegates disbursed so far to qualify for this month’s debate, the party announced Friday, all but certainly meaning Biden and Sanders will be the only ones on stage.Both Biden and Sanders have already met the new threshold, but Tulsi Gabbard, the only other candidate left in the race, has only picked up two delegates — from the U.S. territory of American Samoa, where she was born.Gabbard hasn’t won a single contest outri... (more…)