Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s why Elizabeth Warren’s exit feels personal to women

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

If this week could be summed up in one image, it would be the photo of Jill Biden shoving a vegan protester off her husband’s stage.The photo, shot on Super Tuesday, was celebrated as #Fierce and #JillBidenMVP and #FightLikeAGirl. But all I see is a metaphor for the full-scale, tireless, sometimes ugly struggle that women undertake over and over and over, only to watch all the biggest platforms remain occupied by men.The end of Elizabeth Warren’s candidacy, fewer than 48 hours after that moment was captured, felt like a personal loss. To me, and to a lot of women.“If you say, ‘Yeah, there was …

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Here’s why Elizabeth Warren’s exit feels personal to women

Published

1 min ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

If this week could be summed up in one image, it would be the photo of Jill Biden shoving a vegan protester off her husband’s stage.The photo, shot on Super Tuesday, was celebrated as #Fierce and #JillBidenMVP and #FightLikeAGirl. But all I see is a metaphor for the full-scale, tireless, sometimes ugly struggle that women undertake over and over and over, only to watch all the biggest platforms remain occupied by men.The end of Elizabeth Warren’s candidacy, fewer than 48 hours after that moment was captured, felt like a personal loss. To me, and to a lot of women.“If you say, ‘Yeah, there was ... (more…)

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Bernie Sanders responds to Nazi flag being waved at his rally

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

Bernie Sanders expressed his dismay Friday after an agitator waved a Nazi banner at one of his campaign rallies, calling the incident “beyond disgusting.”The 78-year-old Vermont senator, who is Jewish, said he was stunned by the stunt at the campaign stop in Phoenix on Thursday night.When audience members spotted the Swastika-adorned flag flying in the rafters, they broke out in jeers, and the banner was clawed from protester’s hands moments before Sanders spun around and looked up into the crowd. The man was booted from the event.“It is horrific — it is beyond to disgusting — to see that in t... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Biden and Sanders expected to be alone in qualifying for next debate

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are likely to go head-to-head for the first time this month.Democratic presidential candidates must have picked up at least 20% of the convention delegates disbursed so far to qualify for this month’s debate, the party announced Friday, all but certainly meaning Biden and Sanders will be the only ones on stage.Both Biden and Sanders have already met the new threshold, but Tulsi Gabbard, the only other candidate left in the race, has only picked up two delegates — from the U.S. territory of American Samoa, where she was born.Gabbard hasn’t won a single contest outri... (more…)

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image