Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s why Florida spring breakers could be ‘super-spreaders’ of COVID-19 coronavirus

Published

2 hours ago

on

With many colleges closed, epidemiologists are warning that students who spent spring break on Florida’s beaches could become “super-spreaders” of COVID-19 coronavirus, Politico reported Saturday.

“As Florida officials move to expel the hundreds of thousands of spring breakers who ignored calls for social distancing, public-health specialists are nervously wondering what will happen once the party’s over,” Politico noted. “For much of this week, revelers continued to cram four and five to a hotel room, swarm beaches over hundreds of miles of coastline, and then gather shoulder-to-shoulder in bars and clubs – almost a model process for spreading contagious diseases.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now, with their campuses likely shuttered, most spring breakers will return to hometowns across the country where any exposure to coronavirus could set off a contagion, public-health experts warned. They called for greater vigilance in those communities and sharply criticized Florida authorities for their slowness in closing beaches and nightspots,” Politico explained.

Gregg Gonsalves, a professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health, blasted the situation.

“What is happening in Florida with spring break partying-on by students oblivious to the epidemiological implications of their actions is nothing short of tragic,” Gonsalves said. “While many of us have been hunkering down to try to break the chains of infection in our communities, these young people have decided the pleasures of the moment are worth bringing back the coronavirus to their friends and family.”

Justin Lessler, a professor of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health, warned Florida’s spring break could be a “super-spreading” event.

“The students who are going and partying at spring break potentially are feeding into a world where they are stuck in their houses for weeks on end later on,” Lessler said. “So I think they should keep that in mind.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Airlines threaten to ‘take draconian measures’ against 750,000 employees if Congress doesn’t pass bailout

Published

1 min ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

The chief executives of the largest US airline companies asked Congress Saturday for urgent help avoiding widespread layoffs among the industry's 750,000 employees.

"Unless worker payroll protection grants are passed immediately, many of us will be forced to take draconian measures such as furloughs,” the CEOs said in a letter to leaders of both houses of Congress distributed by the Airlines for America trade group.

"The breadth and immediacy of the need to act cannot be overstated," it said. "It is urgent and unprecedented.”

Airlines for America represents American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines as well as shippers FedEx and UPS.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Shocking video captures Trump supporter buying Dollar Tree store out of toilet paper during coronavirus crisis

Published

42 mins ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

Shocking video is spreading online showing a Donald Trump supporter filling a truck bed with all of the paper towels, napkins, and toilet paper from a dollar store.

The person filming the video confronted the woman, who identified herself as a supporter of Trump.

When the person filming asked where the woman would be reselling the essentials, she was told they would be sold on the same street corner where she is a "hooker."

Watch:

So this woman not only buys out a local Dollar Tree of every single box of paper towels, napkins, and toilet paper so that no one else can buy any, but caps it off with this:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘OVER MY DEAD BODY’: GOP senator appears to be a ‘no’ on AG Bill Barr’s reported plan to detain indefinitely without a trial

Published

59 mins ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's administration is receiving harsh pushback on a plan to suspend civil rights during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"The Justice Department has quietly asked Congress for the ability to ask chief judges to detain people indefinitely without trial during emergencies — part of a push for new powers that comes as the coronavirus spreads through the United States," Politico reported Saturday.

But Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) suggested that would never happen while he remains living and called upon Trump to refute the report "immediately."

https://twitter.com/SenMikeLee/status/1241509169276092417

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image