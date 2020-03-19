‘He’s flying solo on this’: Trump still refuses to speak to Pelosi in spite of virus, reporter reveals

President Donald Trump is reportedly refusing to speak to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the coronavirus pandemic unfolds in the United States.

“The president and Speaker Nancy Pelosi have still not spoken during this crisis,” Politico’s Jake Sherman revealed to MSNBC on Thursday. “That’s unheard of during a national emergency of this magnitude, that the Speaker of the House and the President of the United States have not spoken at all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Her perspective, her votes, her cooperation is going to be needed, not only this week, but going forward for the next many, many months,” he continued. “On this specific issue, it doesn’t look like the president is going to be taking Nancy Pelosi’s advice. He’s kind of flying solo on this while his Treasury secretary takes the lead in handling the kind of broad, overall congressional reach liaison.”

“It’s quite amazing to see the president hasn’t been active with Congress in any way, shape or form,” Sherman said.

Watch the video below from MSNBC.