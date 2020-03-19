‘He’s flying solo on this’: Trump still refuses to speak to Pelosi in spite of virus, reporter reveals
President Donald Trump is reportedly refusing to speak to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the coronavirus pandemic unfolds in the United States.
“The president and Speaker Nancy Pelosi have still not spoken during this crisis,” Politico’s Jake Sherman revealed to MSNBC on Thursday. “That’s unheard of during a national emergency of this magnitude, that the Speaker of the House and the President of the United States have not spoken at all.”
“Her perspective, her votes, her cooperation is going to be needed, not only this week, but going forward for the next many, many months,” he continued. “On this specific issue, it doesn’t look like the president is going to be taking Nancy Pelosi’s advice. He’s kind of flying solo on this while his Treasury secretary takes the lead in handling the kind of broad, overall congressional reach liaison.”
“It’s quite amazing to see the president hasn’t been active with Congress in any way, shape or form,” Sherman said.
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
Trump says officials looking at malaria drug Chloroquine for coronavirus treatment: ‘We know it’s not going to kill anybody’
President Donald Trump on Thursday revealed that scientists are looking at a malaria drug called chloroquine as a possible treatment for coronavirus.
"Some people are looking at chloroquine -- or some people would add "hydroxy" -- hydroxychloroquine. Chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine," the president announced during a press conference. "This is a common malaria drug, it's also a drug used for strong arthritis, somebody has pretty serious arthritis, also uses this in a somewhat different form. But it is known as a malaria drug and it's been around for a long time and it's very powerful."
Turmoil across the US as officials struggle with the ‘logistical nightmare’ of coronavirus testing
As the coronavirus outbreak continues to claim new victims across the country, testing efforts by state and local governments have been quickly overwhelmed thanks to equipment shortages and behind-schedule timelines. After a chaotic rollout of testing sites, some states and counties are taking a step back and only testing the most vulnerable, the Wall Street Journal reports.
When the coronavirus first hit, tests were initially sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which botched the rollout. Hoping to speed up the process, the federal government allowed states and private companies to conduct the tests themselves. But a litany of problems slowed that process as well, making the volume of people trying to get tested "a logistical nightmare."
Trump complains about ‘surprise’ virus: ‘If people would have known about it, it could have been stopped’
President Donald Trump insisted on Thursday that he would have taken action sooner to combat the novel coronavirus if he had known about it.
"I would view it as is something that just surprised the whole world," Trump told reporters at a White House briefing. "And if people would have known about it, it could have been stopped in place."
"China, if we would have known about it, if they would have known about it," he said.
Watch the video below from CNN.