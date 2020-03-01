HHS secretary rebukes Trump plan to close southern border: ‘Not one of the highest priorities’
Health and Human Service Secretary Alex Azar threw cold water on President Donald Trump’s proposal to close the Mexico border as a measure against the coronavirus.
In an interview on CBS News, host Margaret Brennan asked Azar about the president’s statement that he’s “strongly considering” a closure of the southern border.
“That’s not one of the highest priority areas,” Azar admitted. “Mexico only has a couple of cases.”
“What the president is making clear, though, is we’ll always be looking at travel restrictions, border protections,” he continued. “We will take whatever measures are appropriate and necessary to protext the American people.”
“We don’t forecast doing that anytime soon,” the HHS secretary added.
Watch the video below from CBS.
