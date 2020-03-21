Hobby Lobby won’t be closing during coronavirus pandemic

Hobby Lobby stores are not closing nationwide during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have increased the frequency of store cleaning, including more cleaning of areas regularly touched by customers and employees, with anti-viral cleaning products throughout the day,” the company said in a statement.

Hobby Lobby has over 900 locations across America and 43,000 employees.

“If an employee is suspected of having COVID-19 based on symptoms and/or known direct or indirect exposure, we will send that employee for medical care and to self-isolate at home, and will promptly coordinate with public health officials,” the company explained.