Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Holy crap this is insane’: Citing coronavirus pandemic, EPA indefinitely suspends environmental rules

Published

23 mins ago

on

“The EPA uses this global pandemic to create loopholes for destroying the environment. This is a schoolbook example for what we need to start looking out for.”

The Environmental Protection Agency, headed by former coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler, announced on Thursday a sweeping and indefinite suspension of environmental rules amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic, a move green groups warned gives the fossil fuel industry a “green light to pollute with impunity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the new policy (pdf), which the EPA insisted is temporary while providing no timeframe, big polluters will effectively be trusted to regulate themselves and will not be punished for failing to comply with reporting rules and other requirements. The order—applied retroactively beginning March 13, 2020—requests that companies “act responsibly” to avoid violations.

“Outrageous. Suspending all environmental regulations indefinitely? This has nothing to do with coronavirus. This has everything to do with protecting Big Business.”
—Rep. Mark Pocan

“EPA is committed to protecting human health and the environment, but recognizes challenges resulting from efforts to protect workers and the public from COVID-19 may directly impact the ability of regulated facilities to meet all federal regulatory requirements,” Wheeler said in a statement. “This temporary policy is designed to provide enforcement discretion under the current, extraordinary conditions, while ensuring facility operations continue to protect human health and the environment.”

Critics, such as youth climate leader Greta Thunberg, accused the Trump administration of exploiting the coronavirus crisis to advance its longstanding goal of drastically rolling back environmental protections.

“The EPA uses this global pandemic to create loopholes for destroying the environment,” tweeted Thunberg. “This is a schoolbook example for what we need to start looking out for.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cynthia Giles, former head of the EPA’s Office of Enforcement under the Obama administration, told The Hill that the new policy is “essentially a nationwide waiver of environmental rules for the indefinite future.”

“It tells companies across the country that they will not face enforcement even if they emit unlawful air and water pollution in violation of environmental laws, so long as they claim that those failures are in some way ’caused’ by the virus pandemic,” said Giles. “And it allows them an out on monitoring too, so we may never know how bad the violating pollution was.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The EPA’s order, for which the oil industry aggressively lobbied, represents the latest effort by the Trump administration to usethe coronavirus pandemic to advance right-wing policies that would likely not be permitted—or would at least face greater scrutiny—under normal circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Common Dreams reported last week, the White House is advancing an assault on public-sector unions, xenophobic border policies, and other objectives amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has officially infected more than 85,000 people in the United States as of Friday morning.

“Outrageous,” tweeted Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, in response to the EPA’s new policy. “Suspending all environmental regulations indefinitely? This has nothing to do with coronavirus. This has everything to do with protecting Big Business.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump allies terrified that his plan to relax pandemic rules will blow up in his face

Published

12 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

According to interviews with individuals who are close to Donald Trump, they are worried that his rush to relax the health safety standards suggested by the Centers for Disease Control to hamper the spread of the coronavirus could blow up in his face and destroy his re-election bid if the pandemic grows worse afterward.

According to Politico, the president is hellbent on getting people back to work at a time with health officials -- including Dr. Anthony Fauci who has become the most trusted member of the White House coronavirus task force -- have said there should be no rush since it appears the spread is unabated at the moment.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Disgusted presidential historian hammers Trump for making governors grovel for pandemic relief

Published

33 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

Presidential historian Jon Meacham bashed President Donald Trump for doling out badly needed help to governors who flattered him, saying he was behaving like the king the American Revolution fought to overthrow.

Governors have reported they have to "tap dance" around the president as they ask for needed coronavirus aid, and Meacham was appalled that they had to flatter Trump to save American lives.

"One of the reasons we fought the American Revolution was to avoid having our fates be subject to the whims of the king," Meacham said. "At least in the popular imagination, that was a central force behind the creation of the republic. America was supposed to put reason at the center of the national enterprise, and I can't imagine another situation which is more designed, better for the centrality of data and the dictates of science."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Expert explains how the rich and powerful are profiting from the coronavirus

Published

48 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

The “Trump, Inc.” podcast has long explored how people have tried to benefit through their proximity to the Oval Office. Our podcast with WNYC is going to continue digging into that as the Trump administration is tasked with rolling out more than $2 trillion in bailout money.

We spoke to two people this week to help us understand the stakes. “Some policymakers sitting in the Treasury Department or some other government agency have this awesome power to say, ‘You get the money, you go out of business,’” said Neil Barofsky, who served as the government’s watchdog for the 2008 bank bailout. “One of the most important things we can do is make sure that power is exercised fairly, consistently and, most importantly, consistent with the policy goals that underlie this extraordinary outpouring of taxpayer money.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image