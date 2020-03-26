Hong Kong politican arrested for ‘sedition’ over Facebook post
Hong Kong police Thursday arrested an opposition politician under a colonial-era sedition law for allegedly sharing the identity of an officer who fired a baton round that blinded a journalist during protests last year.
Police said they arrested 60-year-old Cheng Lai-king on suspicion of “action with seditious intention”.
“Someone posted speech that advocates violence and incites hatred,” spokesman Superintendent Swalikh Mohammed said, adding that personal information on an officer and his family members was “illegally distributed”.
Democratic Party district councillor Cheng, 60, shared a Facebook post which gave details of a policeman suspected to have fired the baton round that blinded a journalist during the anti-government demonstrations.
“If the police officer has a conscience, please turn yourself in. An eye for an eye,” Cheng wrote in her repost.
Indonesian journalist Veby Indah suffered permanent blindness in one eye after being hit by a police plastic baton round when she was covering the protests.
She has asked the court to order the police to name the officer so she can lodge a private prosecution.
The police had refused to disclose his name, sparking a search for the officer’s identity on social media.
Civic Party lawmaker Dennis Kwok said the “outdated” and “draconian” colonial law was in contravention of freedom of expression and human rights.
“Unfortunately, the government of today decided that they would use this colonial law to silence political discontent,” Kwok said, calling it an act of “political revenge”.
The sedition law has rarely been used since it was first enacted in 1938 under the British colonial government.
Hong Kong last year saw seven straight months of political unrest sparked by a now-abandoned bill to allow extraditions to China.
The protests have since morphed into a larger revolt against Beijing’s tightened control over the semi-automonous city, and greater demands for fully free elections and an inquiry into police misconduct.
Asia markets mostly up after senate passes huge stimulus
Asian markets mostly rose Thursday as investors breathed a sigh of relief that US senators have finally passed a gargantuan stimulus package for the world's top economy after being delayed by wrangling over details.
The unprecedented $2 trillion plan -- described by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as a "wartime level of investment" -- helped spur a surge across global equities as panicked traders worried about the impact of the coronavirus sweeping the planet.
But another advance on Wall Street was blunted Wednesday as it emerged that four Republican senators have baulked at the generous provisions agreed to in the bipartisan deal with the White House.
World leaders to hold crisis talks as virus toll tops 21,000
World leaders are to hold online crisis talks Thursday on the coronavirus pandemic that has forced three billion people into lockdown and claimed more than 21,000 lives.
With the disease tearing around the globe at a terrifying pace, warnings are multiplying over its economic consequences, and experts are saying it could cause more damage than the Great Depression.
Amid squabbling between the leaders of China and the US over who is to blame, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for the world to act together to halt the menace.
"COVID-19 is threatening the whole of humanity -- and the whole of humanity must fight back," Guterres said, launching an appeal for $2 billion to help the world's poor.
