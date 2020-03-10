Quantcast
House Democrat goes into self-quarantine — after meeting with several lawmakers on Capitol Hill

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) announced he would be the latest member of Congress to voluntarily submit to a self-quarantine after possible exposure to coronavirus.

“This afternoon my wife Megan and I were contacted by the Virginia Department of Health to share details with us about the illness of a friend who tested positive for COVID-19 after dining with us,” said Beyer in a statement. He added that neither he nor his wife have any symptoms.

“Representing Northern Virginians is an honor and privilege which I love, and I especially hate to be away from the Capitol at this time of national crisis,” Beyer added. “But I feel strongly that one of the most important contributions people in positions of leadership can make at such times is to share the best advice from experts, and where necessary, to model it in our behavior.”

According to Politico’s Jake Sherman, Beyer was at a news conference with several other Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill this morning.


