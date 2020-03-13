House Democrats propose sending checks of up to $6,000 to help ease workers’ pain curing coronavirus pandemic

“As more folks are staying in and taking necessary steps to avoid spread of the coronavirus, more Americans will struggle to cover basic needs like rent, groceries, and medicines.”

As President Donald Trump declared a national emergency Friday to free up $50 billion in funding to address the coronavirus pandemic, a pair of Democratic congressmen proposed legislation that would provide a check of up to $6,000 to every American whose income last year was below $65,000.

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak that began in Wuhan, China late last year has so far killed over 5,000 people and infected tens of thousands worldwide. As governments impose travel restrictions, the U.S. stock market continues to fluctuate, and business and schools increasingly shut down, lawmakers and the Trump administration have debated how to help out Americans who are struggling financially because of the public health crisis.

Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) on Friday called for creating an emergency Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) to send checks of $1,000 and $6,000 to the more than three-quarters of American workers who would qualify. Within three weeks of the legislation’s passage, 200 million Americans would receive checks, followed by monthly payments through the end of 2020. The proposal would especially serve independent contractors and hourly and gig workers.

“In order to alleviate the economic fallout of the coronavirus, we must ensure hard-working Americans have money in their pockets and are able to pay their bills,” said Khanna. “We must soften the blow for workers as large gatherings and events are canceled and hours are cut. A payroll tax cut is not sufficient. This plan is about providing real, urgently needed relief to middle and working-class families. If we can afford to pump $1.5 trillion into lending markets, then we can afford this solution to help every American.”

Trump in recent days has repeatedly advocated for cutting the payroll tax, the primary source of funding for Social Security; critics of such a cut warn that it would primarily benefit wealthier, high-salaried and have instead called for measures that aim to aid those most impacted by the crisis, such as providing cash payments to households, and boosting investment in safety net programs, guaranteeing paid sick leave, and suspending student debt payments.

