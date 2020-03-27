House erupts after Dem lawmaker’s COVID-19 speech goes totally off the rails
The House of Representatives erupted on Friday after Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) delivered a speech about the coronavirus pandemic that went totally off the rails.
Stevens’ speech on the House floor began normally as a rousing call for Americans to be brave in the face of a massive public health crisis.
“Our country faces a battle with the pandemic,” she said. “The biggest battle we have faced as a nation together in generation, amidst uncertainty, we work to keep Americans alive by stopping the spread of COVID-19. In these times, heroes will be made and not selected.”
Things took a strange turn, however, after it was announced that Stevens’ time had expired, and she responded by yelling incoherently about people in the medical profession.
“Sharing in the profession with those who have not come before you!” she shouted. “Similar times of trying medical need, wars and flus past, you will see darkness. you will be pushed, and our society needs you to stand together at this time! Our country loves you! To our doctors and our nurses, I wear these latex gloves…”
At this time she was informed that her time had once again expired and she responded by yelling unintelligibly while others in the chamber tried to shout her down.
