‘How stupid are you?’ Internet pounds Matt Gaetz for saying he’s putting his trust in Trump to handle the coronavirus crisis

On Saturday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) reacted with scorn to the news that Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to give “shadow briefings” alerting the public to coronavirus information that President Donald Trump is not.

Wut? Is Biden trying to thrust the confusion torturing his own mind upon the rest of us during crisis? I trust @realDonaldTrump, @VP & the health pros. I don’t trust Biden to know what state he is in. Biden should shelter in place, stay safe, and listen to his President. https://t.co/Hdr8Yg3sTi — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 21, 2020

Commenters on social media were not impressed. Many pointed out that Biden has real experience working in an administration during a pandemic, and others pointed out that just weeks ago, Gaetz was wearing a gas mask to ridicule coronavirus before he was exposed and self-quarantined.

No he’s being Presidential and not walking into a room and slandering hardworking intellectuals and experts. You don’t care anymore, I can tell. You know how you sound right now. Sheesh. — Steward Beckham (@iTweetyNerd) March 21, 2020

@realDonaldTrump has already been on line this morning lying again. Just how stupid are you? — Jamie (@jessied44) March 21, 2020

Trump’s briefings are a gift to his insider trading senate pals, trashing the stock market so that they can buy back as cheap as possible once it’s all over. The only question is, why?

Are these senators in vulnerable seats and thus need to have their loyalty reinforced somehow? — Mahsa Kaerra (@MahsaKaerra) March 21, 2020

You trust the guy who is excited to learn water is wet, space is big, and flu kills people. The guy who stares into eclipses, thinks windmills cause cancer, and wants to nuke hurricanes is the one you think has the chops. You should stay in your lane and let the experts deal. — impala (@pahl_brighteyes) March 21, 2020

Biden worked with all the pandemic professionals in the intelligence community under Obama. Trump disbanded the department and fired everyone. Trump knew about this in January and downplayed it WORSENING THE CRISIS. — Make Ethics Great Again (@EthicsMake) March 21, 2020

“listen to his President” as he — makes up cures

— sidelines the experts

— scapegoats the Chinese

— denies the seriousness of the threat

— fails to secure masks, tests and ventilators — Chris Beneke (@historyball) March 21, 2020

Apparently wearing a gas mask doesn’t keep Matt from drinking. — 🌊 Tronald Dump 🌊 45* has to go! (@studentsfordemo) March 21, 2020