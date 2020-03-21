Quantcast
Connect with us

‘How stupid are you?’ Internet pounds Matt Gaetz for saying he’s putting his trust in Trump to handle the coronavirus crisis

Published

24 mins ago

on

On Saturday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) reacted with scorn to the news that Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to give “shadow briefings” alerting the public to coronavirus information that President Donald Trump is not.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters on social media were not impressed. Many pointed out that Biden has real experience working in an administration during a pandemic, and others pointed out that just weeks ago, Gaetz was wearing a gas mask to ridicule coronavirus before he was exposed and self-quarantined.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘How stupid are you?’ Internet pounds Matt Gaetz for saying he’s putting his trust in Trump to handle the coronavirus crisis

Published

22 mins ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

On Saturday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) reacted with scorn to the news that Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to give "shadow briefings" alerting the public to coronavirus information that President Donald Trump is not.

Wut?

Is Biden trying to thrust the confusion torturing his own mind upon the rest of us during crisis?

I trust @realDonaldTrump, @VP & the health pros.

I don’t trust Biden to know what state he is in.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The coronavirus crisis calls for a real leader — and it’s time for Trump to step aside: columnist

Published

32 mins ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

Writing for the Washington Post, columnist Colbert King said it is time for Donald Trump to exit the spotlight as the country deals with coronavirus pandemic that is killing Americans due to his delays and poor management of the government during the health crisis.

Following yet another coronavirus task force press conference on Friday where the president took over and made it all about himself, King said it is time for Trump to -- at least -- retreat to shadows and let the professionals do their jobs without interference.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘A weak man with delusions of competence’: Trump buried for lying his way through the daily pandemic press conferences

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 21, 2020

By

In a brutally blunt piece for the New York Times, columnist Jennifer Senior went scorched earth on Donald Trump for his lie-filled performances in the now daily press briefings on the coronavirus pandemic -- suggesting the media call them what they are: presidential "propaganda."

Following a day when the combative Trump attacked NBC reporter Peter Alexander for merely asking what he could say to the public that is living in fear of the pandemic, Senior said enough is enough.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image