‘How’s the blood money?’ Stock-dumping GOP senator faces brutal backlash after accusing Dems of undermining country’s ‘health’

Just days after she made headlines for dumping millions in stock after a private, all-senators briefing on the coronavirus, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) took to Twitter and accused Democrats of putting their agenda “before the health and well-being of the American people.”

“They voted against advancing relief to hardworking families, hospitals, small businesses and their employees,” Loeffler wrote. “Now is a time for unity and swift action, not politics as usual.”

Loeffler’s tweet was attacked by her critics who slammed her for accusing Democrats of putting their agenda over the country’s when she’s accused of downplaying the threat to the public after dumping her stock.

Thank you, ma’am. Democrats should sign that bill to benefit corporations you have stock in so you can make even more of a profit off this disease than you already have. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) March 23, 2020

Boeing — Student of The Self (@esotographer) March 23, 2020

Too bad she didn't use that quick thinking she uses for profiteering before posting this tweet. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 23, 2020

She already did that. She probably won't buy again until everything collapses further. — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) March 23, 2020

you're really gonna accuse others of putting "their agenda before the health and well-being of the American people" huh pic.twitter.com/HMhoeyNXJw — Lili Loofbourow (@Millicentsomer) March 22, 2020

Wow. Maybe you could contribute some of your profit from flipping your stock Miss Insider TRAITOR — Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) March 23, 2020

I don't think you're the best spokesperson for the Republican Party right now as you used inside information to make millions while the rest of the country is hurting. oh and you better check you shorted the market again tomorrow. Remember someone always benefits from pain. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 23, 2020

You're really overcompensating, lately Kel. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 23, 2020

How’s the blood money? — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 23, 2020

Stock dumper says what? — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) March 23, 2020

You have a lot of chutzpah for a crook. Lie to your constituents. You'll have plenty of time to think about the damage you did when you are in the slammer. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) March 23, 2020