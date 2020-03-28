‘I can’t believe we’re still talking about this’: Doctor rips into Trump as health workers beg for medical supplies
On MSNBC Saturday, former Planned Parenthood director Dr. Leana Wen ripped into the federal government’s lack of effort to procure medical supplies for health officials fighting coronavirus around the country.
“I’ve been speaking to so many health professionals,” said anchor Ali Velshi. “Some of them are concerned about the lack of personal protective gear, others are worried about the lack of ability to treat patients if equipment like ventilators are not around. Still others are worried about maxing out on capacity, so people who are pregnant or have heart attacks or who otherwise need hospital services don’t get them. What are you most concerned about?”
“I think these are all part of the same problem, which is just that we’re so under prepared, and I don’t think any of us could have imagined the situation that we would be in now where we are blocking the equipment, something as basic as masks and gowns, which I can’t believe we’re still talking about,” said Wen. “We recognize the problem. We should have fixed it by now. The fact that health care workers can’t protect themselves, how are they going to be able to treat patients? We want health care workers to be worried about the patient, not about whether they can secure the mask for their own use. And I think it’s part of the same problem of worrying about bed space, worrying about ventilators, worrying about ICUs.”
“We really should have all of that. We should have prepared for that months ago when we saw this happening in China,” continued Wen. “Now, moving forward, though, we need to anticipate. We need to understand that the numbers that we are seeing, the number of cases that we’re seeing, only reflects what happened a couple of weeks ago when people got infected. We actually don’t know the true numbers as they stand now because of lack of testing, and we need to be actively preparing for what’s next and not just preparing for what happened in the past.”
Watch below:
