‘I didn’t say Easter’: Trump tries to explain why he backtracked on reopening the economy

President Donald Trump has inevitably backtracked on reopening the country by Easter, saying it was “aspirational.”

Last week the president proclaimed that he wanted packed churches on Easter Sunday, which is April 12.

“I’d love to have it open by Easter,” Trump said. “I would love to have that. It’s such an important day for other reasons, but I’ll make it an important day for this too. I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter.”

“Wouldn’t it be great to have all the churches full?” Trump added. “You’ll have packed churches all over our country. I think it’ll be a beautiful time.”

But when Trump spoke Sunday, that changed. He explained that the deadline wasn’t an actual deadline, rather it was an aspirational one.

