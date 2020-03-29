Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I didn’t say Easter’: Trump tries to explain why he backtracked on reopening the economy

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump has inevitably backtracked on reopening the country by Easter, saying it was “aspirational.”

Last week the president proclaimed that he wanted packed churches on Easter Sunday, which is April 12.

“I’d love to have it open by Easter,” Trump said. “I would love to have that. It’s such an important day for other reasons, but I’ll make it an important day for this too. I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wouldn’t it be great to have all the churches full?” Trump added. “You’ll have packed churches all over our country. I think it’ll be a beautiful time.”

But when Trump spoke Sunday, that changed. He explained that the deadline wasn’t an actual deadline, rather it was an aspirational one.

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer: ‘It’s clear that the doctors scared Trump telling him 2.2 million people could die’

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

CNN's Wolf Blitzer brought on resident fact-checker Daniel Dale to explain why President Donald Trump's press conference Sunday was filled with statements that attempted to rewrite history.

"A lot of this was inaccurate," said Dale. "There were two remarkable moments where the journalist recited Trump's own word, and he denied what he said. First is PBS's Yamiche Alcindor who said that he had said on Fox News that he did not believe the governors, such as the governor of New York, actually needed the amount of equipment they said so. And he responded, 'I didn't say that,' and he attacked her for being threatening and for not being nice. His denial is false. Our own Jeremy Diamond recited his own words, and he denied saying that. We have been accurately quoting him. He said in that answer, 'Well, I don't call myself, but I don't tell Mike Pence not to call.' On Friday he said, 'I say to Mike, don't call the governor of Washington or Michigan.' This is a contradiction of what he said on camera, and we heard."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New York senator explains to Trump why healthcare workers are not hoarding or lying about masks

Published

42 mins ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump alleged that the hospitals asking for more ventilators and masks are asking for such an astounding amount that he is concerned they were hoarding or worse.

"How do you go from 10 to 20 to 300,000 masks? Where are the masks going, are they going out the backdoor?" Trump asked.

"They have to look into that in New York," Trump said, noting that he heard they went from 10,000 masks to 300,000 masks.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump falsely claims he never told Mike Pence ‘don’t call the woman in Michigan’

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump attacked a CNN reporter for asking about his statement at a press conference last week. Trump said that he doesn't call people who don't appreciate the work he's doing for them. He then confessed that he told former Vice President Mike Pence that he also shouldn't call, but that Pence calls them back anyway.

"Don't call the woman in Michigan," Trump said while discussing Pence's work as head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

"I want them to be appreciative," he said. "I don't want them to say things that aren't true."

But when asked about it by CNN on Sunday, Trump claimed he never said it.

Continue Reading
 
 