Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I do not feel comforted’: The internet freaks out over Trump’s hot-mic moment after coronavirus speech

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump’s Oval Office speech on the coronavirus, during which he banned all incoming travel from the European Union, stunned Americans, investors, and many around the world.

But it’s what happened after his speech concluded that has some stunned as well.

Immediately after Trump finished speaking, a technician says, “We’re clear.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But the cameras were still running.

What happens next is disappointing.

Thinking the cameras were off, Trump unbuttons his jacket, breaths a sigh of relief, and says, “OK.”

The “OK” lasts several seconds, and lead many to beleive it was all an act.

Here’s the video, posted by MSNBC’s David Gura.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s how some are responding:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Would you vote for Bernie Sanders?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Come on, Donald!’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe begs Trump to understand virus might kill his own voters

Published

20 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough on Thursday made a last-ditch effort to get President Donald Trump to take coronavirus seriously by reminding him that the disease puts the president's own voters' lives in danger.

In reacting to the president spending his morning tweeting out attacks on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that he heard from "Fox & Friends," Scarborough begged Trump to understand the stakes of the pandemic.

"Come on, Donald," he wrote on Twitter. "We are past this. Political day trading will not work economically, politically, or medically. Rise to the moment. Millions of seniors’ lives from Florida to Arizona depend on it."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s former Homeland Security adviser crushes president’s coronavirus response

Published

46 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

Tom Bossert, who served as a homeland security adviser to President Donald Trump during the first two years of his administration, slammed his former boss for banning travel to Europe at a time when coronavirus is already spreading like wildfire across the United States.

Bossert, who days earlier wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post warning Trump that he had very limited time to stop the virus from running out of control, wrote on Twitter Thursday morning that the president's latest travel ban is all but useless with the number of coronavirus infections in the country increasing daily.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Morning Joe buries Trump’s useless coronavirus travel ban: ‘The killer is already inside the house!’

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough was not reassured by President Donald Trump's speech on the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Morning Joe" host ripped the president for highlighting his administration's ban on travel from Europe, rather than focusing on and expanding testing for the virus, and said Trump still doesn't seem to understand the severity of what the world is facing.

"Health care officials are fine with bans from other countries," Scarborough said, "fine with, you know, trying to keep more infected people out of the United States, right? If that's what you're leading with, a ban, if that's your focus, you don't understand, as somebody said last night on Twitter, that the killer is already inside the house."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image