‘I don’t want to’: Ben Carson panics America by refusing to reveal ‘plan’ for cruise ship patients

A Sunday interview with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson may have done more harm than good when it comes to assuring Americans that the Trump administration has the coronavirus under control.

In an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Carson — who is a former neurosurgeon but not an infectious disease expert — compared COVID-19 to the common flu.

Stephanopoulos noted that the Grand Princess is scheduled to dock in Oakland this week with infected passengers.

“What plan is in place to deal with the 3,500 people onboard?” the ABC host asked.

Carson, however, declined to reveal the plan.

“The plan will be in place by that time,” Carson said. “But I don’t want to preview the plan right now.”

“Shouldn’t you be able to do that?” Stephanopoulos pressed.

“I think it needs to all come from a solitary source, we shouldn’t have 16 people saying what the plan is,” Carson argued.

The HUD secretary’s interview did not inspire confidence on Twitter, where commenters trashed his interview.

Watch the video and read some of the tweets below.

Really @GStephanopoulos Ben Carson as your “expert”? — Ann Kasun (@AnnKasun) March 8, 2020

Less than two minutes into his interview on @ThisWeekABC and Ben Carson has already lied. He claimed doctors can order tests if the decide they are necessary when we have seen story after story stating doctors have ordered tests and been refused. — Gloria (@itsmommy) March 8, 2020

I’m so relieved @GStephanopoulos has Ben Carson on what the hell of all the idiots to dig up!!!! America we’re screwed 🤬 — mary (@maryseeall) March 8, 2020

Somehow Ben Carson does NOT inspire confidence. He acts like he took a couple doses of xanax before coming on. Wow. #ThisWeek — Lisa J. 🐱💗🐶 (@LTrctrc) March 8, 2020

Ben Carson is humiliating himself on national television right now. — Todd Rensi (@toddrensi) March 8, 2020

Ben Carson isn’t answering any questions and he is the President’s representative?!?#ThisWeek — Robin Little (@Littlerobc) March 8, 2020

What is wrong with Ben Carson? His interview on This Week (ABC) is ridiculous. He won’t answer questions, his responses are bullshit and he seems zombie-like. — Lori Smith (@LoriNashTN) March 8, 2020

I want to punch @bencarson in the fucking face. He is on George stephanopolous now lying and equivocating about our lives… fuck him …and the lot of them — Berta bright🗽 (@Bertabright8) March 8, 2020

#Coronavirus What exactly is Ben Carson talking about on #thisweek @ABC ? This is UNBELIEVABLE. The pretzel LIES! — Croc Droc (@Blizeeblazae) March 8, 2020

Sunday morning question, where in the hell did Ben Carson get his medical degree, a Cracker Jack box. Never have I heard such a dumb sounding neurosurgeon. Sure as hell would never want that man as my surgeon. — Slem (@slem63) March 8, 2020

Did Ben Carson pop a couple of Valium before going on the air this morning? #CoronavirusOutbreak #TrumpCrash #TrumpVirus #TrumpNotFitForOffice — David Johnston (@D_M_Johnston) March 8, 2020

Oh brother, they’re trotting out #BenCarson to speak to #COVID19 and as usually he’s saying nothing very slooooooooowly. @GStephanopoulos — CaseysGame (@GameCaseys) March 8, 2020

.@GStephanopoulos has Dr. Ben Carson on This Week and we are so fucked with @realDonaldTrump and his clowns in charge. — Claire Kirch, Minnesota Mama Bear (@ClaireKirchMN) March 8, 2020

Dr Ben Carson’s interview on ABC this morning should scare the hell out of every single American. It was inadequate, confusing and lacked any sort of reassurance that the Trump administration can handle this nationwide emergency. — PC Patriot (@dansb2) March 8, 2020

What I am appalled with Dr Ben Carson saying is that it is ok going to rallies if you are healthy. Since no one has immunity to this ANYONE can get and SPREAD the virus. These mixed messages do not make anyone confident. This is not protecting the public — barbara (@barbara26410281) March 8, 2020

